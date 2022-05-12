Fans of director Alex Garland have a lot to look forward to. After making modern sci-fi classics like Ex Machina and Annihilation, Garland is currently filming a science fiction action film called Civil War and on May 20th Garland’s folk horror film Men will be released in theaters in the US.

While Men’s remote country village may seem like a change of pace compared to some of the other, more futuristic films Garland has written or directed, Men deals with many of the same themes he explored in his other works. When talking with Entertainment Weekly, Garland noted that Men deals directly with themes like gender and survivor’s guilt that were subtext in his earlier works.

What is Men About?

Men follows Harper Marlowe, a young widow, as she goes on a quiet vacation to a quaint village following her husband’s death by suicide. The vacation turns into a nightmare though as Harper begins to feel that she is being stalked, or perhaps haunted. A24 describes the film as:

“What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears,”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, writer and director Alex Garland described the film as:

“a gentle movie sometimes, there's lots of silly humor in there, but it's also a bit delinquent.”

He noted that the movie was more “aggressive” and “gut-level” than many of his other films. Men’s cinematographer described the movie as being “truly extraordinary, and reassuringly weird.” All of this suggests viewers will be in for quite a wild ride when Men hits theaters.

Who is the Creative Team Behind Men? Who's in It?

Men stars Jessie Buckley as Harper Marlowe. Buckley, a recent Academy Award-nominated actress, has been in films including The Lost Daughter and Wild Rose and appeared in television series like Fargo and Chernobyl. She also played the female lead in Charlie Kaufman's dark and surreal thriller I’m Thinking of Ending Things, another film that dealt with gender, death, and memory.

Rory Kinnear, who you may recognize as Captain Nigel Badminton in Our Flag Means Death, also stars. You may also remember Kinnear as Bill Tanner in recent Bond films or as the Prime Minister in Black Mirror’s horrifyingly memorable first episode, “National Anthem."

Paapa Essiedu, best known for his Emmy nominated work on I May Destroy You, plays Harper’s deceased husband, James. Essiedu starred as Sergeant Campbell in 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express.

Men is written and directed by Alex Garland. Garland not only wrote the screenplay for modern horror classics like 28 Days Later, but he also wrote and directed both Ex Machina and Annihilation. The film The Beach starring Leonardo DiCaprio was based on a novel written by Garland and video game fans may be familiar with Garland’s work as well, as he was a story supervisor for 2013’s DmC: Devil May Cry. When describing the experience of working with Garland to GQ Jessie Buckley called him “a proper, amazing filmmaker” and “a punk, a proper, old school punk.”

Cinematography is handled by Rob Hardy who also worked with Garland on Ex Machina and Annihilation. Men’s editor, Jake Roberts, was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the 2016 film Hell or High Water.

Men is produced by DNA Films, the production company behind classics from Trainspotting, to 28 Days Later, and Annihilation. Men is being distributed in the US by A24, who have made a name for themselves by distributing introspective modern horror classics including Hereditary, The Witch, and Midsommar.

Is There a Trailer for Men?

A teaser trailer was released in February, though it left us with far more questions than answers. The trailer shows a young woman, Harper Marlowe, yelling into a tunnel and listening to the echo, which continues on long after it should have stopped.

A full trailer was released in March. It opens with Lesley Duncan’s "Love Song" playing as Harper drives to the cottage she’s renting in a rustic village. Immediately after arriving, she begins having strange interactions with the villagers, all of whom look oddly similar (and who are all played by Kinnear). Harper’s landlord scolds her for eating an apple on the grounds, claiming that they’re “forbidden fruit” but then immediately says he’s joking. Harper is haunted by visions of her husband’s death and speaks with a priest who comments that she “must wonder why [she] drove him to it.” She becomes convinced that a man is stalking her. A boy menacingly removes a mask and suggests they play hide and seek. Flashes of violent bloody images fill the screen, and we hear Harper beg for an explanation on why they are doing this to her.

Symbolism and imagery will clearly be large parts of Men’s storytelling. There’s the repeated apple motif, evoking stories of Adam and Eve and the fall (blame, both for the metaphorical fall of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden and for the literal fall of Harper’s husband who jumped to his death, seems to be on the mind of many of the townspeople). The Green Man is also shown repeatedly in the trailer. The Green Man is the term used to describe images or sculptures of a leafy-faced man, common in European folk art. This imagery goes back at least as far as the Middle Ages and is often associated with pagan and neo-pagan customs. All these symbols make us concerned for Harper’s safety in this town of strange men who all look alike.

The movie’s release date of May 20th is shown over the face of the Green Man. We’re not sure exactly what to expect from Men, but judging from the trailer it looks like it will be one of the most beautifully haunting folk horror films since Midsommar. Men was filmed in rural Gloucestershire and the lush landscape and natural beauty are very much a character in their own right.

When Can You Watch Men?

Men is having a special screening in Cannes as part of the noncompetitive Director’s Fortnight lineup. Then, on May 20, Men will have a limited release in theaters in the US. On June 1st it will be released in the UK, and distributed by Entertainment Film Distributors.

Men looks like a must-see for fans of folk horror films like Midsommar and The Wicker Man as well as fans of Garland's previous work. We look forward to seeing it explore its themes of guilt, gender, and grief, all in a horror context. Knowing how well Garland has handled such complex themes in his other works makes us confident that Men will be a memorable and beautiful film.

