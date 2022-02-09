A24 has released the first trailer for Men, an upcoming horror film from the mind of Alex Garland, the genius behind Ex-Machina and Annihilation. Garland is known for the unique twists in his movies, and Men's first trailer somehow manages to keep the secrecy of the whatever his next twist is set to be.

The trailer opens with Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley walking in the rain towards a gloomy tunnel, while heavy rain pours all around her. She hesitates for a moment, standing before the tunnel, until she decides to scream. Then, while the echoes of Buckley’s calling are still reverberating from the stony walls, She is teleported to a church, where a menacing-looking statue watch over the empty benches. The trailer jumps from scene to scene as Buckley looks ever more disorientated. Soon, she starts encountering a strange male figure (Rory Kinnear) that sometimes looks human, other times not so much.

Based on Men’s cryptic description, the male figure could be Buckley’s character’s dead ex-husband. While Men still lacks a proper synopsis, we know the movie follows a woman who goes on a solo vacation in the English countryside to deal with her grief. So, it’s safe to bet that Buckley’s character won’t be so alone after all, and that Men will use horror to explore the trauma caused by the death of a loved one.

Image via A24

RELATED:‌ ‘Civil War’: Alex Garland Making Futuristic Action Film With Kirsten Dunst at A24

While Men’s trailer is without a doubt disturbing, it doesn’t help to clear up precisely what’s going on in the movie. Considering that this is a Garland film, that’s actually good news. The filmmaker has a distinctive voice and always finds new and exciting ways to discuss what it means to be human, and Men wouldn’t be a good Garland film without some mystery.

Garland became internationally famous after he partnered up with A24 to release Ex-Machina, a sci-fi thriller that explores the limits of human conscience and the ability of Artificial Intelligence to mimic it. Garland’s second film, Annihilation, failed to captivate the public and the critics in general, but itiss still a fascinating exploration of identity and human nature. Drinking both from science fiction and horror to create, Annihilation is also a gorgeous film that unfortunately missed the chance to get a theatrical release, being bought by Netflix instead.

Now, with Men, Garland is back together with A24. It’s curious to notice how Men looks very different from what Garland has done so far, presenting itself as a pure horror film with nothing related to science fiction. So far, nothing about Men indicates Garland will explore miraculous technology or extraterrestrial life, and it will be interesting to see how well the filmmaker controls an intimate exploration of human loss.

Men hits theaters on May 20. Check out the new trailer below:

7 Cerebral Sci-Fi Movies to Make You Think From 'Ex Machina' to 'Her', here are some head-scratcher sci-fi flicks.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email