Brian Cox is a terrific character actor with enormous range and uncanny versatility. He is well-known these days as the bombastic and hostile patriarch of the Roy family, Logan Roy, in the blockbuster HBO drama Succession. He plays the head of a dysfunctional family and head honcho at the multimedia conglomerate Waystar Royco so convincingly that it's hard to envision him doing anything else. However, the dynamic performer has impressed just as much or more in softer and more vulnerable parts, including James Brogan, the father of the main character Monty Brogan (Edward Norton) in Spike Lee's drama 25th Hour, and the underrated John Lee Hancock film, The Rookie. But he is really turning heads as an emotionally wounded Vietnam veteran in the movie Mending the Line, which is currently trending on Netflix.

A Marine wounded in Afghanistan is sent to a V.A. facility in Montana where he meets a Vietnam Vet who teaches him how to fly fish as a way of dealing with his emotional and physical trauma. Release Date June 9, 2023 Director Joshua Caldwell Cast Brian Cox , Sinqua Walls , Perry Mattfeld , Patricia Heaton , Wes Studi Runtime 122 minutes

What Is 'Mending the Line About'?

Upon returning home from a tour in Afghanistan, John Colter (Sinqua Walls) is struggling to handle his PTSD symptoms. To be approved to continue his service in the Marine Corps, he must pass a series of tests to prove he is not a danger to himself or others. A Veteran's Affairs local doctor (Patricia Heaton) recognizes that an older vet named Ike Fletcher (Cox) also struggles with his emotional and physical health. She decides they could benefit each other as Ike is an avid fly fisherman but needs someone to be with him while he fishes after passing out by the river. The tranquil Montana setting is supposed to be therapeutic for Colter, and Ike needs a companion to ensure his safety when he heads out into the water. So, the unlikely duo is paired off — the only thing they seem to have in common is that they both served as reconnaissance soldiers in the Marines.

'Mending the Line' Shows the Vulnerable Side of Brian Cox

Cox's work as the misanthropic Logan Roy speaks for itself. Shelves full of Primetime Emmys and other awards speak to that. But Cox is even more fun to watch as a character with a gruff exterior, allowing him to show his talents as a vulnerable softie. We've grown accustomed to the easily annoyed and hardened Cox, and there is definitely an element of that at the beginning of Mending the Line. Still, Colter's charm and shared experiences in the armed forces wear down the tough guy exterior, and we get to see the accommodating and friendly version of the actor.

Ike literally lives to fly fish. He is estranged from his family, doesn't like to read, hates TV, and really only has one friend who can stand to be with him for more than five minutes at a time named Harrison (Wes Studi). The only thing that gets him through the day is the calm of the flowing river and his fishing rod. When Colter proves that he is serious about learning the art of fly-fishing, the standoffish layers of Cox start to peel away, and it's a joy to see him enjoy the company of Colter and share his biggest secrets and regrets with him.

The Relationship Between Sinqua Walls and Brian Cox Is the Heart of the Film

Ike and Colter bond over their traumatic pasts, and seeing Cox smile so much in the second half of Mending the Line makes you forget entirely that you're watching Logan Roy from Succession. When Ike opens up to Colter about how he screwed up his relationship with his family and is no longer in contact with them, he's so earnest in his regret that you can't help but feel a degree of pity for him. He has also struggled with an ever-evolving relationship with booze, which is a problem that he and Colter have both used to bury the trauma of war and the things they wish they could do over again in life. Walls is up to the task of taking on these heavy scenes opposite Cox, and the two of them together bring something special to Mending the Line. When Colter shows up at Ike's hospital bedside as his health declines, it's the most touching moment in the film, a far cry from the boardroom-peeing Logan Roy.

Brian Cox's Best Roles Are When He Softens Up a Little Bit

A handful of other roles deliver a similar character arc for Cox. Like Mending the Line, his 2002 performance in the Dennis Quaid-led inspirational baseball drama The Rookie portrays Cox as a tough nut to crack whose love and affection are hidden behind an emotionally closed-off character. Jim Morris Sr. is an army recruiter who is a strict disciplinarian and believes in a code of conduct that doesn't give young Jimmy Jr. (Quaid) much wiggle room, but he is a doting grandfather to grandson Hunter (Angus T. Jones). In 2005's Red Eye, he is Joe Reisert, a loving and doting father to daughter Lisa (Rachel McAdams), who is helpless to the evil plot being carried out by Cillian Murphy. In 25th Hour, his touching portrayal of James Brogan, a father who can only sit back and say goodbye to his son Monty in the final hours before he loses him to a long prison term, is the other side of the actor who has more than 70 film credits to his name. Watch for more of this version we love of Brian Cox in the upcoming Little Wing on Paramount+, where he will again forge an unlikely relationship opposite Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly.

Mending the Line is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

