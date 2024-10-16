Thirty-five years after the murder of Kitty and José Menendez, the trial of Erik and Lyle Menendez is once again making headlines. Much of the renewed attention is due to the release of two very different retellings of the infamous events on Netflix. The dramatized version, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, has been met with high streaming numbers and much controversy. Meanwhile, the newly released documentary The Menendez Brothers gives a chance for the brothers to tell their story for the first time.

In 1989, the brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez murdered their parents, Kitty and José Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home. The news shocked the world. Parents, especially affluent parents in an elite community, were not killed by their children. When authorities announced the brothers were arrested for the murders, media outlets pushed the angle that Erik and Lyle only committed the heinous crime for money. With their parents gone, they stood to inherit a fortune. Although horrified, people ate up the story about how greed turned these two young men into monsters.

During the legal proceedings, Erik and Lyle alleged they had been victims of extensive abuse from both of their parents. The most heinous allegations were against their father, José, who they said physically and sexually abused them. They claimed Kitty was emotionally abusive and did nothing to halt the harm done by their father. Erik stated the abuse continued against him until the death of their parents when he was 18 years old. The revelation of their mental states leading up to the murders only swayed some of the jurors and, in the court of public opinion, many felt the brothers were lying. After two trials, Lyle and Erik were eventually found guilty of double homicide and conspiracy to commit murder. Both were sentenced to life in prison.

Murphy's 'Monsters' Takes Too Many Liberties with Real-life Events

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Monsters is an anthology series that dives into a new true-crime murder story every season. The first season, focused on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, drew criticism for how victims and their surviving family members were portrayed. Much like the Dahmer season, the second season featuring the Menendez brothers was met with backlash from real people connected to the case.

One of the biggest issues with the show is the dynamic between Lyle and Erik. The brothers have a very close relationship. Their closeness, in part, is due to their shared experience of growing up. Monsters depicted that closeness. Unfortunately, the creators also added unfounded claims that the brothers had an incestuous relationship with each other. Erik, via his wife’s social media, released a statement after the series hit streaming saying how false and disturbing Murphy’s version of their story was.

Murphy stated before that the intent of Monsters is to show how monsters are made, yet the stories he retells in the series are real, not ones of fictional creation. Presenting a true-crime show with skewed or completely false information as if it were factual damages real people. Erik and Lyle, along with much of their extended family, are still very much alive and must grapple with the fallout from the show. The brothers have been fighting for their truth to be heard for decades. Now Monsters’ fever-dream retelling threatens the credibility of the Menendez brothers, even though it should be Murphy and Brennan who are called into question.

'The Menendez Brothers' Shows the Real Horror Story

Released on Oct. 7, The Menendez Brothers documentary marks the first time the brothers have been able to fully tell their story. The Menendez Brothers brings viewers the straightforward story of the Menendez murders, the media circus that followed, and subsequent trials. Using real media footage, recent interviews with people close to the case, and hours of taped interviews with Erik and Lyle, the real-life horror story is shocking enough without fantastical embellishments.

An example of how vastly different Monsters is from the documentary comes from a supposed escape plan. Monsters includes a scene where Lyle wrote Erik a plan for escaping prison that guards take from Erik’s cell. The drama goes on to detail with visual examples of Lyle’s supposed plan where the two of the brothers leave prison, get plastic surgery to look like women, and leave the country. To viewers, it makes the brothers seem out of touch with the reality and gravity of their situation.

The Menendez Brothers reveals a much different truth than Monsters. The “escape note” only vaguely hinted at escape and how they would live after leaving prison. The truth was nothing so fantastical as portrayed in Murphy’s drama. For the most part, the notes were Lyle trying to work through his feelings about the events that put them in prison and how he’s coping now that they are in custody. Adding insult to injury, the documentary also says the prison guards exaggerated the brothers trying to escape from the courthouse just so they could have access to the brothers’ cells. The reality shows the brothers were acting as many others in their situation would, not planning outlandish trips to Europe so they could get rich off of a hot wings restaurant.

The documentary isn’t skewed to be completely in favor of Erik and Lyle. Some people, including the former prosecuting attorney at their first trial, maintain that the brothers fabricated the story of abuse to gain sympathy. However, Brothers also details how society’s view of male victims has greatly shifted since Erik and Lyle stood trial in the early 1990s. During that time, comedians and late-night hosts openly mocked the brothers for their claims or how they cried while on the stand. Even though family members complained, the media continued to dismiss any abuse claims. With modern eyes, it looks a lot less amusing than it did before.

If viewers want an accurate version of the Menendez story, they should watch The Menendez Brothers documentary and skip Monsters altogether. Although Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who played Erik and Lyle respectively, had many moments of intense acting in Monsters, no performance could hold a candle to the horror the Menendez brothers relayed in the trial footage. Their pain and agony are almost palpable. The truth is harder to stomach than the dramatization.

The Menendez Brothers is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

