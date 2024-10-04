Over three seasons, industry powerhouse Ryan Murphy has captivated audiences with dramatized tales of true crime in his anthology series, American Crime Story. The debut installment focused on the O.J. Simpson trial, while the second followed serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who eventually wound up on the doorstep of Gianni Versace to murder the fashion icon. Finally, the latest season, 2021’s American Crime Story: Impeachment, was based on the presidency of Bill Clinton, particularly the Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal.

A few weeks ago, Murphy dropped the second season of his latest anthology project, Monster, with the follow-up focusing on the crimes of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who murdered their parents in 1989. The debut season focused on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, which has led to some curiosity about how the Menendez brothers were picked as the latest subjects. After all, Dahmer was a certified serial killer, while the siblings never went on a killing spree with their parents’ slayings being the crime that put them on the front pages of papers.

For many, including Collider’s Taylor Gates, the Menendez story seems like it would be a better fit within the American Crime Story universe than Monster. So, what was the thought process for Murphy and the show’s co-creator, Ian Brennan? During a recent chat with Gates, Murphy opened up about how the tragic story of the Menendez family made it into the serial killer-based production.

“I was interested in putting it under Monsters because I think there’s a case to be made that everybody involved is a monster. You know, the brothers certainly did monstrous things, the parents reportedly did monstrous things, and it was complicated. I’ve always wanted to do a season about something that had sort of a Rashomon approach where you took all of these different theories or conspiracies and you weave those through the narrative, and this show just had so many of them.”

Ryan Murphy Wanted To Stick To the Facts

The show has already faced plenty of pushback for the different perspectives demonstrated in Monsters, particularly that of Nathan Lane’s portrayal of investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, who believed the brothers had an incestuous relationship. Striking back at the criticism that he and the rest of the team have faced, Murphy said:

“That’s why I think people are confused about the show. There’s a lot of controversy about what we show or what we don’t show — the truth of the matter is these were things that people thought and were presented in court and were written about as fact. So they’re not my facts or my opinions. It was stuff that was in the court of public discourse. I wanted to write about that. I was interested in how complicated it all was. And look — there were four people involved in that. Two of them were murdered, so only God really knows for sure what happened.”

Ryan Murphy’s Personal Connection to the Case

Just as John Waters was captivated by the Manson Family trials in the ‘70s, as was Murphy with the Menendez case. While he never took a seat inside the courtroom to watch the proceedings unfold as Waters did, the years will forever stick out in Murphy’s head. He told Collider:

“I thought it was so fascinating. I also had a huge interest in this case — a personal interest — because I’m their age. I moved to LA in 1989, the year the crime happened, so I came of age in those seven years. These trials were everywhere, and I was always fascinated by it.”

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of Gates' conversation with Murphy.

