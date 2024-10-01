As we predicted last week, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story managed to cling to the top spot of Netflix's most titles this week as more and more subscribers started to catch up to Ryan Murphy's new series. The harrowing real-life story keeps viewers intrigued, and this past week the show accumulated 19.5 million views. The story chronicles the lives of Erik (Cooper Koch) and Lyle (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996. The anthology series is already renewed for Season 3, and the numbers underscore the audience's passion for the show.

Even though no one could beat Monsters, the new comedy series Nobody Wants This managed to put up a fight and debut at #2 with 10.3 million views. The show stars Kirsten Bell (The Good Place) and Adam Brody (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and chronicles the relationship of an agnostic woman and a rabbi. Rounding up the top 5 of most-watched series was The Perfect Couple at #3 (6 million views), Mr. McMahon at #4 (4.9M) and the new season of Emily in Paris at #5 (4.2M). Meanwhile, the five seasons of Prison Break still remain in the top 10, suggesting once again that Netflix subscribers can't get enough of it.

In the movies section, action-thriller Rebel Ridge and teen dystopia Uglies continue to dance and switching spots every week. This time, the Aaron Pierre flick managed to take the top spot with 8.9 million views, which takes the title closer and closer to the landmark 100-million views. Uglies had 8.7 million views this week. Rounding up the top 5 was true crime doc Jailbreak: Love On The Run at #3 (7.6M), The Garfield Movie at #4 (7M) and Chris Evans drama Gifted at #5 (3.8M). Aside from that, Netflix subscribers are all over the two versions of Hitman, which debuted this week and already claimed their spots (#7 and #9) among the most-watched movies.

A Double Win For K-Dramas on Netflix

Close

Among the non-English TV realm, Korean reality series Culinary Class Wars kept its top spot, but returning K-drama Gyeongseong Creature managed to debut with impressive numbers: Season 2 of the series accumulated 4.9 million views this week, signaling that fans were curious to find out more about the massive time jump of the series. Among the new series, Mexican drama We Were Kings debuted at #8 (1.4M) and South African show Blood Legacy debuted at #9 (1.1M).

Last but not least, in the non-English films department, South Korean action-comedy Officer Black Belt took the top spot for the third week in a row. This week, the movie accumulated 5.1 million views, making it one of the most popular international titles from the platform in 2024. The rest of the top 10 was formed almost exclusively by new titles: Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell (#2), A True Gentlemen (#3), An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case (#4), Divorce (#5), Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (#6), Ulajh (#8) and No More Bets (#10).

You can check out the full list of most-watched titles at the Netflix website.

watch on netflix