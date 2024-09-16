Mental health awareness is increasing everyday, and this is reflected in popular culture. As millions of people around the world experience mental illness themselves, or love people who do, it makes sense that these realities would be reflected in movies and television. Some of these stories are adapted from true events, or portray part of an actual person's life. Other stories fictionalize stories that focus on mental health while there characters face realistic stakes.

The most effective movies about mental health showcase the challenges of mental illness, as well as the hope that exists for the future. Some movies, like Inside Out, showcase how mental health is so important at any age, and how emotional wellbeing evolves over time. Other movies, like A Beautiful Mind, spotlight how real people have navigated mental illness over the years and how they used the resources available to them to begin their recovery. These movies provide commentary on the importance of supporting mental health.

10 'Fearless' (1993)

Directed by Peter Weir

Fearless follows a man named Max (Jeff Bridges) who survives a plane crash that leads to multiple casualties. Max struggles in the aftermath, as he is one of the very few survivors. He finds it difficult to come to terms with the trauma he faced. As his emotional state becomes increasingly chaotic, he finds it difficult to connect with his family. At the movie's emotional climax, Max has to face his new reality and accept himself as he is in the present.

While the story's premise may be more than slightly fantastical, Fearless paints a picture of a man who is trying to reconcile his inner emotional turmoil with different aspects of his life. While he is ultimately pushed to the brink emotionally, he finds a way to accept what he has been through and finds a way to carry on with his life. Max is given the opportunity to start the healing process and to begin a new chapter in his life in light of the trauma he experienced.

9 'Pure O' (2023)

Directed by Dillon Tucker

Dillon Tucker directed and wrote Pure O, the story of a mental health counselor, Cooper (Daniel Dorr) who also experiences his own mental health challenges. Specifically, Cooper is diagnosed with Pure O, or pure obsessive compulsive disorder. In Cooper, this illness manifests in obsessions relating to his relationship with his partner Emily (Hope Lauren). As he provides support and guidance to others with mental illness, he engages in his own healing journey.

What makes Pure O so effective is that it showcases the fact that those with their own mental health challenges can often use their experiences to support others. Cooper also illustrates the fact that those in the mental health profession also need to be supported if they are going to be the best that they can be for their patients and clients. Ultimately, Pure O is a hopeful story and a testament to how much being in community with others is essential in the recovery process.

8 'What About Bob?' (1991)

Directed by Frank Oz

Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss star as Bob and his therapist Dr. Leo Marvin respectively. Bob struggles with severe anxiety that includes multiple phobias. He feels reliant on Dr. Marvin, and struggles with the fact that he will have to function without access to his therapist for even a short amount of time. When Dr. Marvin leaves on vacation with his family, Bob ends up following them to their cottage when he finds himself unable to face his anxiety.

Bob is a lovable character even as his actions are more than slightly unhinged. What About Bob? is a humorous and compassionate look at how much patients can bond with their therapists, and how they can so often feel lost without them. Watching Bob and Dr. Marvin bond is charming, and showcases just how significant the relationship between patients and health professionals can be. Ultimately, this story is a sweet, if chaotic, testament to the fact that anxiety can be manageable.

7 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Directed by David O. Russell

Silver Linings Playbook follows Pat (Bradley Cooper), a man with bipolar disorder, who moves back in with his parents after being hospitalized in a psychiatric facility. He meets a young widow, Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), who offers to help Pat reconnect with his estranged wife if he will compete in a dance competition with her. The two develop a relationship of their own as they also connect with their respective friends and families.

Silver Linings Playbook is another example of a movie that emphasizes the fact that mental health recovery requires a supportive community. Watching Pat and Tiffany engage in their own healing journeys while coming together to support one another makes their relationship all the more endearing. Silver Linings Playbook is also an important representation of the fact that there is hope for recovery, since both of the protagonists are able to start getting their lives back on track after struggling with their mental health.

6 'Ordinary People' (1980)

Directed by Robert Redford

Ordinary People follows a wealthy American family as they deal with the fallout of the accidental death of one son and their other son's attempted suicide. Ordinary People stars Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore, and Timothy Hutton. When their son is released from a psychiatric facility, it becomes clear that he struggles to connect with his family as they are all experiencing their own grief. Through Conrad (Hutton), it is made clear that this is a family at a crossroads.

What makes Ordinary People such an effective reflection on mental health is the fact that it shows that anyone from any socioeconomic background can be impacted by mental illness. The story also compassionately handles the fact that mental illness is often deeply complex, and mental health is influenced by a lot of factors including life circumstances, genetics, environment, among others. The movie also showcases the hope that exists when members of a family are honest with one another.

5 'Inside Out' (2015)

Directed by Pete Docter

Inside Out follows Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), a young girl who is in the middle of a move with her family. Her emotions are led by Joy (Amy Poehler), who finds she has to work with Sadness (Phyllis Smith) to help keep Riley's emotions in balance. The sequel, Inside Out 2, follows Riley (Kensington Tallman) as she becomes a teenager and confronts new emotions. The new emotions are led by Anxiety (Maya Hawke), and make Riley's emotional landscape even more complicated.

Inside Out is an accurate and compassionate portrayal of how unique every emotion is that we all experience. What makes the story such a powerful portrayal of the importance of mental health is the fact that it shows that all emotions are valid, important, and part of who we are. Both Inside Out and its sequel demonstrate how emotions evolve over time, and how they always remain a necessary part of the human experience.

4 'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

Directed by James Mangold

Girl, Interrupted is based on Susanna Kaysen's memoir of the same name about her time seeking treatment in an inpatient mental health facility. The story follows a fictionalized version of Kaysen as an eighteen-year-old after she overdoses on alcohol and aspirin. During her stay, she meets many other women who are receiving treatment for various other mental health issues. Susanna is ultimately diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder and begins her journey to manage the illness as an inpatient.

This movie earned Angelina Jolie numerous awards, and showcased her range as an actor. The fact that she was able to elevate this ensemble to such a height made the story that much more engaging. This story showcases just how complex mental illness can be, and the fact that no two people are on the same journey when it comes to their recovery or management of their illnesses. Girl, Interrupted also showcases the realities of patients in inpatient mental health treatment which adds to its authenticity.

3 A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Directed by Ron Howard

A Beautiful Mind stars Russell Crowe as real-life mathematician, John Nash. The movie is based on Nash's biography of the same name. A Beautiful Mind follows Nash's career, beginning with his time as a student at Princeton University. He eventually reveals to those closest to him that he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He is shown to engage in several intense therapies for the illness, many of which result in unbearable side effects.

A Beautiful Mind is an authentic portrayal of Nash's life according to his biography, and showcased how he achieved great things throughout his career while living with a mental illness. This is another example of a story that has so much hope, in spite of Nash's ups and downs when trying to find the best way to manage his illness. Additionally, A Beautiful Mind also showcases just how many options often need to be tried when managing mental health.

2 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

Good Will Hunting stars Robin WIlliams, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Affleck and Damon play friends Will and Chuckie respectively. Williams plays psychology professor Dr. Sean Maguire who faces his own struggles with his mental health especially after the death of his wife. Each of the characters introduced through the story face their own demons, and have to find their own ways to accept their pasts and chart new courses for their future.

Good Will Hunting highlights the reality that grief and trauma so often magnify existing mental illnesses. The entire ensemble highlight how necessary it is to have friends and colleagues who are non-judgmental and accepting when one is processing their pasts. Goodwill Hunting handles difficult subjects related to abuse, and shows that there is hope for building a new future regardless of what may have occurred in the past.

1 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

Directed by Johnathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

Little Miss Sunshine is a tragicomedy that follows a family on a roadtrip across the United States. Each member of the family faces their own internal struggles with their mental health which often puts them at odds. However, they find a way to bond and reconnect over their love for one another and, eventually, their shared grief. The story perfectly encapsulates the saying that life truly is about the journey rather than the destination.

Little Miss Sunshine highlights just how powerful family can influence mental health, for better and worse. The family has evidently experienced shared grief and trauma. However, they showcase the fact that these experiences affect people differently. Little Miss Sunshine is another example of a story that highlights how grief interacts with a lot of mental health conditions, and how addressing grief can have a massive impact on a person's wellbeing.

