Do you remember your high school health class?

If you’ve graduated from high school only recently - within the last ten years or so - you may remember seeing a few documentaries meant to scare you into a healthy lifestyle. Films like Morgan Spurlock’s Super Size Me, Robert Kenner’s Food, Inc., and Lee Hirsch’s Bully were shown to high schoolers all over the United States to try and instill good values and habits into impressionable teenage minds. The shockingly graphic "Red Asphalt" was shown to fifteen and sixteen-year-old driver’s education students to traumatize them into driving safely. However, before documentaries were all the rage in the classroom, there was a quite different way to impart these lessons onto students, employees, and the general public: the social guidance film, or, as writer Ken Smith (Mental Hygiene: Better Living Through Classroom Films 1945-1970) calls them, mental hygiene films.

What exactly is a mental hygiene film? Generally, the term is used to refer to etiquette and lifestyle films produced from the 1940s to the 1970s that sprouted from the government created educational films of World War II. At their conception, these films were made in direct response to the end of the war as emphasis was placed on good citizenship. Roughly 10-20 minutes long, these films were shown in classrooms across the United States and covered a wide range of topics, from grooming, relationships, driving safety, and everything in between. As the 50s approached and the country was dealing with growing anti-Communist sentiment and the beginnings of the Cold War, these films grew to include other topics such as patriotism, and what to do during nuclear attacks. While the 1940s through 1970s is the actual mental hygiene film era, there are quite a few films and public safety announcements from the 1980s through the early 2000s that share similar qualities with the films of the 20th century.

Now, you might be wondering: why does any of this matter? Many of these thousands of mental hygiene films have been lost to time, with only a handful of particularly memorable ones remaining. Since then, we’ve made far more safety and etiquette films and commercials. In fact, many hygiene film fans may also enjoy the abundant compilations of public safety announcements from around the world found on YouTube. However, mental hygiene films are truly an interesting study in not only history, but filmmaking. Many of them are not simple short documentaries or talking heads spouting off tips and tricks to keep yourself clean and your pocketbook balanced. In fact, some of them are more horrifying than most horror movies that have come out, telling tales of present dangers of the time in a way that often feels like more of a movie than an educational film. It’s a little hard to capture the feeling of these films without seeing them with your own eyes, but luckily, this can serve as a jumping off point for the rabbit hole you’ll find yourself going down. And maybe even double as your next horror movie marathon.

RELATED: The Best Horror Movies of 2022

Apaches (1977)

This twenty-seven-minute long film from the United Kingdom opens with a group of children playing around a farm. Between the scenes of the children playing, we’re shown clips of a family preparing for a party, as the young narrator puts it. As the kids run through the farm, a multitude of accidents occur that result in the death of each child but one. However, the game continues on, one less child each scene, until eventually our narrator meets his demise by crashing a tractor. It’s at that point we find out the party we’ve been seeing prepared is actually a post-funeral meal for the family. The film closes as the names of children that died in farm accidents roll like credits on the screen.

The film isn’t for the fainthearted. While the death scenes might feel “cheesy” by today’s standards, they’re honestly hard to stomach. One boy is run over by a large truck, another drowns in a manure lagoon (a sort of stand-in for another common cause of deaths on farms, which is suffocating in grain silos), but perhaps one of the most heart-wrenching ones happens offscreen. A young girl accidentally drinks from a bottle of chemicals during their play, and everything is fine until night falls. We then hear her agonizing scream begging for her mother, and the next scene shows the girl’s room being cleaned out. The way "Apaches" is filmed is quite impressive; it’s done in a way that’s not quite linear, with intermingled scenes of party preparation and children’s play that still seems as joyful as it was before the first death. The accidents all seem realistic. Kids do slip and fall while running where they aren’t supposed to. They do get crushed under vehicles and drink things they aren’t supposed to. It’s part of the reason the film is pretty impactful and was shown throughout the UK, US, Canada, and Australia to help prevent accidents like these.

Duck and Cover (1951)

Duck and Cover was distributed at a time when the Soviet Union had broken the US hold on nuclear weaponry and began nuclear testing and the political tension between the two nations was at a high. In addition, the US was fighting in the Korean War; these two factors produced this mental hygiene film featuring both animated and live action segments. The animated sections include a song about Bert, a very cautious turtle who knows to duck and cover when he sees a bomb flash. The live action segments have a narrator explaining what to do in the event of a nuclear attack as students demonstrate in a variety of scenarios. There’s no doubt you’ll be hearing the bomb warning sirens in your nightmares for months to come, and there’s just something so unsettling about being taught how to survive nuclear attacks from a cartoon turtle. Millions of schoolchildren in the 50s were shown this film and participated in duck and cover drills, and this ultimately led to the film being preserved by the National Film Registry in 2004.

Will You Be Here Tomorrow? (1998)

Truly the Holy Grail of over the top but absolutely terrifying gore, plus the most depressing title ever, "Will You Be Here Tomorrow?" is a workplace safety film on steroids. The short movie opens with “you never can know what will happen, so you have to think about what can happen”...followed by numerous gruesome accidents, including a man being crushed, another man’s finger being cut off, and yet a third man taking a nail to the eye. After a few more cringe inducing injuries, a few safety and industry experts discuss why workplace safety is essential and how to go about making your time on the job as safe as possible. Some people in construction - or any other field where the Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines are strictly adhered to - might remember seeing this film at some point in their professional career. It’ll make you think twice about where you put your ladder the next time you need to hang something, and if it does, then it has done its job.

Lonely Water (1973)

According to the Centers for Disease Control, over four thousand people die from drowning every year, with most of the fatalities being children fifteen and under. Lonely Water is a UK public information film that handles this issue by showing the Grim Reaper hanging around bodies of water as children play unattended. The narration is grim, done by the “spirit of dark and lonely water” as it moves from a dark, foggy, definitely dangerous lake to a group of children trying to get their ball back from a pool of water. The narrator continues to talk about how even small pools can be dangerous as we see children fall in and drown. Really, it’s still a quite relevant film today; we often forget the dangers of pools and oceans because they look inviting. This is a short one, only about a minute and a half, but in that time, it manages to be pretty damn creepy. Donald Pleasence is the voice of Death in this one, which has nihilistic tones of The Seventh Seal running through it.

The Finishing Line (1977)

Another entry from the UK, "The Finishing Line" is a mental hygiene film about railway safety, or, perhaps more accurately, why you shouldn’t play on the clicky clacky tracks of death. The film mostly plays out the fantasy of a young boy who wishes to play on the tracks, despite knowing he shouldn’t. He imagines a field day where children compete in games common around the tracks, such as throwing rocks at trains, playing chicken, walking the tunnels, and breaking through protective fences. Every event ends in tragedy, with kids mangled and bloody or with train passengers injured by the rocks thrown. The end of the fantasy sequence sees all the bodies laid out on the tracks as we return to the young boy, who finally seems to be taking heed of people’s words of warning. This one is another uncomfortable watch caused by mixing childlike play with death, but it works because of how unafraid it is to lay out the consequences. It was quickly replaced by another film, "Robbie," only two years later due to controversy over its graphic nature, though "Robbie" focused mainly on the dangers of electric tracks.

Mechanized Death (1961)

While many of us know the California Highway Patrol’s "Red Asphalt," especially if you took driver’s education in a small town (like this author did), not many know of its predecessor, "Mechanized Death." This film, made by the Ohio Highway Safety Foundation, consists exclusively of actual footage of driving and fatal accidents, as well as other footage from politicians, police, and doctors. The narrator explains how the accidents happened and why it is essential to be alert as a driver to prevent a fatal collision. Unlike some modern offspring of this film, "Mechanized Death" doesn’t include any poorly acted segments or over the top scare tactics; instead, it expects the reality of the footage to be enough. It also includes some pretty good tips for driving that would probably be good for young drivers today to know. Some of the raw footage is pretty intense, and the way the film includes the lasting effect of automobile accidents is rather refreshing, especially since many public safety films now focus on the tragedy at the moment. The film’s narrator really sums it up in one line: “Death is forever, so take time to think.”

Narcotics: Pit of Despair (1967)

Where to begin with this one. It’s not quite Reefer Madness, but it’s definitely not perfect. It follows a young man named John. Stressed out from school and life, he goes to a party where he partakes in a little devil’s lettuce and finds that it helps with his stress. And then he pretty much jumps straight to heroin, and the story chronicles the lengths he goes through to get it, his withdrawal, eventual trouble with the law, and enrollment in a treatment program. While the scenes depicting withdrawal are fairly accurate - and pretty horrific - they’re surrounded by scenes demonstrating how to inject heroin and the casual mention of using “bennies” or amphetamine to help students study like it's nothing. And technically it was nothing back then, but watching it today is definitely an experience - not to mention the narration or the somber and haunting background music. This is a mental hygiene film that checks all the boxes for scary.

One Got Fat (1963)

"One Got Fat" is an interesting hygiene film. One, most of the kids in it are wearing ape masks in it. Two, only a few are shown in the hospital at the end, so you have to assume the others died due to their negligence. This is a biking safety film that follows a group of friends as they prepare to go to a picnic in the park. They pack one of the bikes with sack lunches and go on their way, but most of our young riders are doing the wrong thing. They don’t use proper signals or obey traffic signs. They ride on the wrong side of the road. They’re riding two to one bike and getting major road rage. As their journey wears one, they’re picked off one by one until one remains. The sole boy without a mask is enjoying multiple lunches as his friends hang out in the hospital (or in heaven, probably.) It isn’t gory or heavy-handed; it’s a pretty silly but informative film that takes a different approach using masks and almost cartoony antics. But a few questions remain: first, in a film about bike safety, why is the title fat-shaming? And second, why on earth are those children wearing ape masks??