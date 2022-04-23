In the 1980s there wasn’t a Latin American boy band bigger than Menudo. With flashy outfits, well-coiffed hair, and the voices of angels, the band quickly rose to the height of fame thanks to their devoted following of teenage girls. Topping the charts, taking over magazines, and even receiving their own TV movie, it seemed like things were only going up for the band, but behind it all, a predator was preying on the young men. It’s this dark story that HBO Max’s Original documentary series, Menudo: Forever Young, hopes to bring to the light. Debuting all at once on HBO Max on June 23, the four-part documentary was created by Angel Manuel Soto and Kristofer Rios.

Initially formed in 1977, the original lineup of Menudo consisted of brothers Fernando and Nefty Sallaberry and another trio of brothers named Carlos, Óscar, and Ricky Meléndez. Constantly changing members, which would become a joke surrounding the group in later years, the band’s heyday consisted of Johnny Lozada, René Farrait, Miguel Cancel, Xavier Serbiá, Charlie Masso, Ray Reyes, and Ricky Meléndez. Over their time as a unit, other notable performers such as Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa would get their start in the dynamite pop group.

Unfortunately, things began to fizzle out for the band in the early 90s when questions surrounding their manager, Edgardo Diaz began to surface. Members of the band and those closest to them stepped forward to allege sexual misconduct between the manager and the musicians, which is what the HBO Max documentary promises to dive in on.

Using interviews with past members of Menudo, Soto and Rios hope to give the victims their time to share what was actually going on when the stage lights went out. Obviously a huge fan of Menudo and what they meant to the Puerto Rican community, Soto is the perfect person to co-helm the production. In a statement released with the film’s HBO Max and Tribeca festival premiere date announcements, the filmmaker said,

"The Puerto Rican diaspora in New York played a critical role in the success of Menudo and its crossover in the US, shutting down traffic for blocks surrounding the band’s hotel and selling out Madison Square Garden on multiple occasions. We couldn’t be more excited to premiere this series in their backyard at TriBeCa and honor their contribution to the band’s legacy."

For more info on the upcoming documentary series, check out the full synopsis below:

MENUDO: FOREVER YOUNG chronicles the rise and fall of the most iconic Latin American boy band in history, bringing viewers into the world of the popular teen idols’ global tours, magazine covers, ‘80s outfits, and screaming fangirls. But the four-part documentary reveals that behind the glitz and glamour was a web of abuse and exploitation at the hands of the band’s manager, Edgardo Diaz. Through revealing interviews with former Menudo members, the film examines how this extravagant facade was disguising serious wrongdoings by Diaz.

