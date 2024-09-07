With any new Marvel Cinematic Universe project, there's always speculation about the debut of the classic Marvel Comics villain, Mephisto, who serves as the Marvel Universe's version of the devil. The character tempts and torments his victims in their most vulnerable moments, offering them their hearts' greatest desires, but it always comes with a horrific price. The character debuted in the pages of Silver Surfer #8 in 1968, created by Stan Lee and Sal Buscema. Since his creation, Mephisto has become a mainstay villain in the Marvel Universe, tormenting many heroes over the last several decades.

Mephisto has been responsible for many major events in Marvel's history. In Marvel Spotlight #5, Mephisto transforms Johnny Blaze into Ghost Rider. He creates a son, the demonic shapeshifting Blackheart, in Daredevil #270. He is also the one who infamously erased the marriage of Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) and Mary Jane Watson from existence in Spider-Man: One More Day. As we anxiously await the MCU debut of Mephisto, whenever that will hopefully be, it’s time to take a look back at his first big-screen appearance. Before the MCU took flight with 2008's Iron Man, Mephisto appeared in the 2007 movie Ghost Rider, portrayed by the late, Oscar-nominated actor, Peter Fonda.

Peter Fonda Portrays Mephisto in Nicolas Cage's 'Ghost Rider'

Sony released the first live-action Ghost Rider movie in 2007, starring Nicolas Cage as Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider, and Fonda as the Devil himself, Mephisto. Fonda's Mephisto tricks a young Blaze into selling his soul in exchange for healing Johnny's ailing father, Barton Blaze (Brett Cullen), from cancer. Although Barton Blaze's illness is healed, he soon dies anyway during a stunt show accident. Later, Mephisto forces Johnny Blaze into servitude, making him his new Spirit of Vengeance, the Ghost Rider, to vanquish Mephisto's rebellious demon son, Blackheart (Wes Bentley).

Unfortunately, the film did not give Fonda the best material to work with. Fonda delivers a villainous, scene-chewing performance that comes off as rather goofy and schlocky. The film also eschews Mephisto's iconic look from the comics, opting for a more grounded approach. While Ghost Rider was a commercial success, it was the black sheep of Sony's then-Marvel film franchise. Eventually, a sequel was released in 2011 with Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, but Fonda would not return as Mephisto!

Ciarán Hinds replaced Peter Fonda as Mephisto in the sequel, taking a new human form named Roarke. The film was a critical and commercial flop, but it enabled Marvel Studios to regain the media rights to Ghost Rider in 2013. However, while Ghost Rider has appeared in live-action form again in the MCU with Diego Luna portraying the Robbie Reyes iteration of the character in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Mephisto has yet to make his grand return to the screen.

Mephisto Nearly Appeared as the Villain in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

During a junket for Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, director Shawn Levy and producer and star Ryan Reynolds revealed to Collider's Steve Weintraub that they "flirted" with the idea of using Mephisto as the villain for the sequel. According to Levy, the film's story experienced "a lot of almost versions" before landing on using Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) as the main villain.

Considering the film acts as a threequel for Deadpool and features the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, it made much more sense to use an X-Men family supervillain, especially due to Cassandra Nova's connection to Professor Charles Xavier as his evil twin sister. Using Mephisto as Deadpool & Wolverine might have been interesting, but ultimately, things worked out for the best with Deadpool & Wolverine utilizing Cassandra Nova.

Is Sacha Baron Cohen Playing Mephisto in 'Ironheart'?

Image via Netflix

The new MCU miniseries, Ironheart, will debut on Disney+ later next year. The show will feature the return of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, aka the armored hero Ironheart. The theme of the show is science vs. magic, with Ironheart battling dark, supernatural forces. Additionally, Sacha Baron Cohen will reportedly appear in the show in an undisclosed role. Deadline reports that Cohen will likely portray the role of the supervillain Mephisto, so it appears the long-awaited, official MCU debut of Mephisto is on tap for later next year. Hopefully, Cohen delivers a more faithful adaptation of the longtime Marvel supervillain, including an appearance closer to his devilish red look from the comics, with a lavish cape.

