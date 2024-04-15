The Big Picture Production on Amazon MGM's new sci-fi thriller Mercy, starring Chris Pratt & Rebecca Ferguson, has begun in L.A.

Amazon MGM acquired global theatrical rights for Mercy, highlighting its mass appeal with a high-profile cast.

Mercy's screenplay sets the story in a near-future scenario where crime rates escalate, following a detective wrongly accused of a violent crime.

Production on Amazon MGM's new thriller Mercy, featuring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, has begun in Los Angeles. Directed by Timur Bekmambetov, known for his work on Wanted, the project is drawing attention as a promising addition to the sci-fi thriller genre, expected to release in 2025. Bekmambetov recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set on his social media platforms. In January, Amazon MGM acquired the global theatrical rights for the movie, which highlighted the mass appeal for the project, which was underscored by a high-profile cast including Pratt and Ferguson, with Charles Roven serving as producer.

Over recent weeks, the cast has expanded to include Annabelle Wallis, noted for her role in Malignant, and Kali Reis, who received rave notices for her performance in True Detective: Night County. Deadline has reported that Rafi Garon, Chris Sullivan, Kenneth Choi, and Kylie Rogers have also joined the film. The screenplay, penned by Marco van Belle, sets its story in a near-future scenario where capital crime rates have escalated. It follows a detective, portrayed by Pratt, who is wrongly accused of a violent crime and must work to prove his innocence. It certainly has vibes of The Fugitive about it, but thrillers like this are always welcome additions to any multiplex.

Is 'Mercy' Releasing on Amazon or in Theaters?

Earlier this year, Amazon MGM's Jennifer Salke expressed her support for Mercy and emphasized the importance of its planned theatrical release, which marks a strategic move to leverage cinemas alongside Amazon’s Prime streaming platform. As production gets kicked into high gear, Mercy will hopefully prove to be another reason to get butts back in multiplex seats and continue the box office renaissance around the world.

“From the moment Chuck Roven brought us Mercy and we read Marco van Belle’s script, we knew the film was meant for the big screen,” Salke said. “As our relationship with The Terminal List and The Tomorrow War’s Chris Pratt continues to extend across film, we can’t wait to watch him bring this action-packed story to life, guided by Chuck and the vision of director Timur Bekmambetov. We could not imagine a better star and filmmaking team to execute on and deliver what is sure to be a gripping thrill ride and look forward to audiences being able to experience it in theaters.”

Mercy is due for release on August 15, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more news on the project. See Bekmambetov's images from the set below.