Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming sci-fi thriller Mercy, directed by Timur Bekmambetov and starring Chris Pratt, has reportedly been bumped from its original August 15, 2025, release date, and will now arrive in cinemas worldwide on January 23, 2026 according to Deadline. While the move leaves Universal’s Nobody 2 with Bob Odenkirk standing alone in August for now, it places Mercy in a less crowded spot early in 2026. For now, Mercy will arrive a week after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, which will see major releases like Warner Bros.’ Weapons, Sony’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and an untitled Disney movie hitting cinemas. Sounds like a smart move to us.

The film is set in the near future where capital crime rates have skyrocketed and it follows Pratt as a detective accused of a violent crime who must fight to prove his innocence. As one would want to do, of course. Alongside Pratt, the star-studded cast includes Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission: Impossible), Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country), Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders, The Mummy), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), Kenneth Choi (9-1-1), Kylie Rogers (Beau Is Afraid), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born), and Jeff Pierre (Walker).

Rebecca Ferguson Loved Working with Chris Pratt

Close

Last year, when talking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, Ferguson opened up on the great experience she had working on the movie, and with Bekmambetov too.

"The character was intriguing, but the director and the producer, so Timur [Bekmambetov] and the producer, Chuck Rovan, who did Oppenheimer, it was the conversations with them about where they wanted to take the character of Maddox."

Ferguson also described Pratt as "the loveliest, kindest, and very smart human being," adding that I'm not saying that I'm shocked. It's just, like, I'm so happy to be working with such lovely people. I feel very lucky," she added, before saying that his smarts and love for fun made him such an endearing collaborator. "He's such a goofball with a very high intelligence," she said.

Ferguson also shared a story from when the cast was rehearsing that demonstrated Pratt's ability to think on the fly: "We hadn't started filming [at this point], but when we were rehearsing, he left the room, and I threw him a one-liner and he just threw one back within a second, and I thought, ‘His mind is very active.’"

Mercy will now open on January 24, 2026. You can see Rebecca Ferguson in Silo, which is streaming now on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the movie.