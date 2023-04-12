Paramount has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming Tony Dean Smith-directed crime thriller Mercy, set to premiere in theaters and digitally on May 19, along with an On Demand release on June 2 of this year. Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones) stars as Michelle, an ex-military doctor embroiled in a do-or-die situation when the hospital she's working at is taken hostage by Irish mafias led by Jonathan Rhys-Meyers (The Tudors) and Jon Voight (Mission: Impossible), leaving her no other options but to rely on her acquired lethal skills in order to keep her son safe.

The trailer for the forthcoming crime thriller film started with Rhys-Meyers delivering the news to his father, Patrick (Voight), that Ryan (Anthony Konechky)—Patrick's son—has been shot. Worried, Patrick immediately went to the hospital and took everyone hostage to find his son, only to find out that Ryan had been taken by the feds, escalating the whole scenario into a more dangerous situation. Michelle (Gibson), a mother who wants to keep her son safe, had to take matters into her own hands when she realized that no one but herself could save the day. Relying only on her battle-hardened skills, Michelle must do the best of her abilities to save not only her son but all the people in the hospital.

Smith, who also helmed Disappearance in Yellowstone, directs Mercy based on a "Hope at Christmas" screenplay by Alex Wright, joining this year's highly anticipated action films, such as Snag, The Mother, Ghosted, and the second installment to Chris Hemsworth's Extraction. Along with Gibson, Rhys-Meyers, Voight, and Konechky, the upcoming film also stars Anthony Bolognese and Sebastien Roberts.

Image via Paramount

Mercy's Impressive Cast

Mercy boasts an ensemble cast, including the award-winning actor, Voight, who's known for his roles in several action films, including Deliverance, The Champ, Enemy of the State, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and the 1969 film Midnight Cowboy, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. Rhys-Meyers, on the other hand, is known for his appearances in various television shows, such as Dracula and Vikings. The two actors who will be playing the father-son duo in Mercy will be starring alongside Gibson, who wowed audiences with her portrayal of the lethal Whisper A'Daire in the Batwoman television series.

Mercy will be gracing theaters on May 19. You can watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below.