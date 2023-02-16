Arclight Films has released the first image of Australian actor Luke Bracey in their new psychological thriller, Mercy Road.Directed by John Curran (Chappaquiddick, Stone, The Painted Veil) and co-written by Curran, Chris Pelletier (Kiss: Invasion) and Jesse Heffring (Sigma), Mercy Road is described as "a tense psychological thriller about a flawed everyman (Bracey) who commits an impulsive and vicious crime. In this ultimate journey to redemption, he soon learns just how far he is willing to go to save his child."

The film counts director Alex Proyas (The Crow, I, Robot) and his "virtual film production company," Heretic Foundation, among its producers. Notably, that makes it the first fully-virtual Australian feature film shoot: "Mercy Road was shot against specially created LED screens to capture the world of the film through Unreal Engine which delivers real world complex environments to the screen." That sounds quite a bit like the Volume, the revolutionary technological apparatus that special effects wizards Industrial Light and Magic have used to shoot such recent hits as The Mandalorian, Dune, and The Batman.

Says producer Michelle Krumm (The Spectacular Now) of the envelope-pushing production: "Mercy Road really pushes the boundaries of new technology and its innovation has delivered. By adapting our original production plan and utilizing virtual production, we had 100% control of the environment which meant a faster shooting schedule and a safer space for the actors and crew to work in."

"Mercy Road is a gripping thriller vividly brought to life by our amazing director, John Curran. The film’s star Luke Bracey is such an exceptional talent who simply ignites the screen and brings the audience along for a wild ride. This is a visually stunning and unique film that utilizes cutting-edge technology, which is incredibly appealing to worldwide buyers," adds Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton.

In addition to Bracey, Mercy Road will star Susie Porter (Cargo), Huw Higginson (The Nightingale) and Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, First Cow, Happy End). There's no release date as of yet, but Arclight is shopping the completed film to distributors at this week's EFM (European Film Market) in Berlin.

As for Bracey, he can currently be seen in the romantic comedy Maybe I Do opposite Emma Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, and Diane Keaton. Bracey will next appear in the romantic dramedy One True Loves, alongside Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Philippa Soo (Hamilton). That film is currently scheduled for release on April 7, 2023.

