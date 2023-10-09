The Big Picture Meredith Marks was cast as one of the housewives of RHOSLC after being approached by a producer who wanted to do a reality show in Utah.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City love Meredith Marks for a variety of reasons. Apart from being a loving mother and just being iconic, all her shots never missed a single mark. As she put it herself, she may be known for her ice, but she always brings the heat. The majority of the drama in the show revolves around her, so RHOSLC may not have drawn massive viewers without almost everyone's favorite jewelry designer. On the recent episode of Sofia Franklin's podcast (via TikTok), the fan-favorite revealed how she was cast as one of the housewives of Bravo's reality show.

The podcast, titled Sofia With An F, had Marks as a guest, wherein she discussed all things RHOSLC and how she was cast in the show. Known for her laid-back personality, it didn't come as a big surprise that she was not even aware at first that it was the Real Housewives she had signed up for. She shared that she got a text message and revealed that her husband's college friend, who is a producer, wanted to do a reality television show in Utah. “I thought because I had a store on Main Street, they wanted to, kind of, just chat and get some ideas,” said Marks.

It wasn't until she was invited to a Skype interview that she realized the producers weren't just interested in her idea. However, all she knew was that they would film a show about "career-oriented women in Utah." She revealed, "And then they were like, 'Well, can you do a Skype?'... ‘It doesn’t sound like you’re just picking my brain; why would we get on a Skype?’ And that’s when I realized they were casting me. I did not know it was Housewives. We did not find that out until maybe six weeks before we started filming season one.”

Meredith Marks Was an Instant Fan Favorite

Since RHOSLC premiered back in 2020, Marks instantly won the hearts of the viewers for her somewhat unbothered demeanor. Furthermore, her support for the LGBTQ+ community has made fans adore her even more. The Real Housewives spin-off, in fact, became one of the favorites for its diverse cast, which includes Marks, Heather Gay, Mary Cosby, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose, along with Jen Shah, who is now serving prison time after pleading guilty to telemarketing fraud.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9/8c. Episodes air next day via streaming on Peacock.