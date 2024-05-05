The Big Picture Morgana's transformation from hero to villain in Merlin is a slow, tragic journey driven by betrayal and mistreatment.

The show portrays Morgana as a sympathetic character whose resentment and anger are justified by deceit and abuse.

Morgana serves as a dark counterpart to Merlin, showcasing the dangers he faces and making her a complex and compelling character.

BBC's Merlin may have been concluded for over a decade, but the series still has much to offer. Focusing on Merlin (Colin Morgan), a young man hiding his magical abilities while working for Prince Arthur (Bradley James), the show is an origin story for the legendary characters. As Merlin helps Arthur become a just king and fulfill his destiny, the show introduces many names that should be familiar, from Gwen (Angel Coulby) to Uther (Anthony Head). But one is almost unrecognizable at the beginning. In Merlin, Morgana (Katie McGrath) is introduced as Uther's kind-hearted and fierce ward rather than the wicked enchantress she is based on. Morgana serves as an initial shock to the audience, proving that this wouldn't be like the other retellings and her progression continues to do that throughout the series.

Taking a unique approach to the King Arthur legend, the show developed the traditional villain into the most fascinating character. Morgana undergoes a slow corruption arc as she falls from hero to the series' ultimate villain, but her resentment and anger are understandable. Morgana is consistently deceived and mistreated to the point that even as she tries to kill those she once loved, she deserves sympathy. Though they start as allies and even friends, Morgana becomes a dark counterpart to Merlin, showing what he could become if he were not careful. Often, a well-developed villain is the best character of a story, but Morgana takes it a step further, forcing the audience to question if she's really the villain even as she does horrible things. Morgana and her character arc are a large part of what makes Merlin so great despite her tragic story.

How Does Morgana Change in 'Merlin'?

Morgana changes more than any other character in the series. The story takes Morgana from one of the show's more heroic characters to a bitter and power-hungry opponent. When Morgana first appears, she and Arthur seem to have reversed roles. While Merlin cannot stand Arthur, he is instantly interested in Morgana. Unafraid to speak her mind, Morgana defies Uther on several occasions, often helping Merlin and earning a place among the badass women in the fantasy genre. During this time, she conceals a young Mordred (Asa Butterfield) to prevent his execution, travels to Merlin's hometown to protect it from bandits, and works with Merlin to clear Gwen's name when she is accused of sorcery. Her actions prove her to be an open-minded and fair character that no one expected from her. Yet her noble nature is destroyed in one of the many heartbreaking twists.

Morgana eventually realizes she has magical abilities that her own guardian would kill her for. It's not the magic that corrupts her as Uther fears, but rather Uther's harsh treatment of people like her. As Morgana's situation worsens, she becomes an enemy of Merlin and Arthur. She turns against the other characters, plotting against first Uther and later Arthur. Morgana kills Uther, reignites Arthur's hatred for magic, and tries to take over Camalot. For someone who cannot control her magic, her growing animosity towards Uther is understandable despite her connection to him. Yet, her resentment grows beyond anger at the persecution of magic. Morgana turns against her former friends, trying to get Gwen killed because of a vision that the servant girl would become queen. She opposes Arthur's rule, thwarts Merlin's progress, and ultimately kills Arthur in the series finale. She is almost an entirely different person between the pilot and the finale, and the story explains why. But the real tragedy of her character is that her choices are understandable, at least at first.

'Merlin' Exposes the Mistreatment That Made Morgana Bitter

Morgana doesn't turn evil overnight, nor is it without cause. Instead, Merlin spends seasons developing this plot to realistically show Morgana's fall, which has more to do with the treatment she experiences from those she trusts than with magic. As Morgana discovers her magic, she realizes that Gaius (Richard Wilson) lied to her, giving her sleeping drafts and gaslighting her into thinking her dreams were nothing more than nightmares. Yes, he did this believing he was protecting her from Uther, but it's no wonder Morgana would take it personally. Morgana struggles to handle her abilities, and the person she goes to for help tries to ignore the problem. This isn't even the worst lie she is told.

Morgana is in Camelot as Uther's ward and the daughter of his disguised best friend, Gorlois, whose death she blames the King for, but that is not the whole story. Morgana discovers Gorlois is not her father as she believes, but Uther is. After a romance with his best friend's wife, Uther hid the truth, lying to Morgana about why he feels so paternal towards her. Though it is helped by his anti-magic policies, this lie spurs Morgana's anger towards Uther. She suffers a lot through the series, and her resentment of Uther is justified, making it hard to dislike Morgana entirely.

Morgana takes her hatred further, turning against her one-time friends in addition to those who wronged her, but Merlin shows why she no longer trusts anyone. Yes, those friends respond to her hatred by working against her, most notably Merlin choosing to kill Morgana when her half-sister, Morgause (Emilia Fox), uses her to spread a plague, but Morgana rejects their friendship first. Morgana may always have possessed a little darkness, but the treatment she receives brings it out, growing it until it consumes her.

Morgana Is the Tragic Foil to Merlin

Morgana is like Merlin himself in many ways. Both are powerful people thrust into dangerous circumstances who want to improve things for people like them. Merlin and Morgana have to hide in a society that would declare them evil for their innate abilities, and that alone can inspire anger. But the key difference is that Merlin focuses on nurturing Arthur's acceptance of magic while Morgana tries to take control through violence. However, Merlin has a support system. He discusses his magical dilemmas with Gaius, who guides him and keeps his secret, but Morgana is denied that. Worse, Morgana's enemy is not a king she barely knows but her father. Morgana's dark path is a road Merlin could easily have gone down himself, demonstrating the dangers the protagonist faces aside from the physical threat of Morgana. This connection is highlighted by the fact that Morgana is a good person before her anger at the deceit and betrayal she lives with overwhelms her better qualities as she is consumed by revenge.

Merlin includes many interesting characters, but the complex and nuanced journey that takes Morgana from hero to villain makes her the best. Slowly revealing the lies she is told about her identity and the betrayals she experiences from those she cares about, the show explains her motivations and justifies her actions. Though she is the villain, it's difficult to hate her. Yes, she takes her anger too far, alienating those who could help her and hurting people who cared for her, but it's easy to see why. The change is not overnight, but the show takes time, showing her building resentment until she finally gives in to it. This progression is fascinating to watch as it tugs at the heartstrings, making Morgana a highlight of the show.

