The stories of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table are some of the oldest written legends and have been adapted countless times over the years. One of the more unique adaptations was 2008's Merlin for the BBC, which made several notable changes to the legends to work for a television format. The most drastic of these changes was making Merlin (Colin Morgan) a young man and servant to Arthur (Bradley James).

Merlin is well remembered for many reasons, but the chief among them are its characters. For the most part, the show stayed true to the mythical origins of the characters, while making a few tweaks to make them more sympathetic and likable to modern audiences. The rest came from the fantastic cast, who each brought a natural charisma and charm to their performance.

Merlin Release Date September 20, 2008 Creator Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps, Julian Murphy Cast Richard Wilson , John Hurt Main Genre Action Seasons 5

10 Morgause

Played by Emilia Fox

Born with powerful magic, Morgause (Emilia Fox) was smuggled out of Camelot as an infant and given over to the Priestesses of the Old Religion to spare her from King Uther Pendragon (Anthony Head), who hated all things magic. When Uther began his great purge against magic, Morgause was cut off from her parents and half-sister, Morgana (Katie McGrath), conceived by her mother and Uther. Once her powers are fully developed, Morgause begins a crusade against Uther with the intent of putting Morgana on the throne.

Morgause stands out as one of Merlin's best antagonists. Along with her considerable magical powers, Morgause was also skilled in combat, defeating Arthur and many of his knights without issue. Her personality is cold, calculated, and laser-focused on achieving her goal, viewing everyone around her as a disposable pawn or an enemy. The one exception is Morgana, whom she genuinely loved and wanted to see develop into a sorceress worth fearing.

9 Gwaine

Played by Eoin Macken

Though he is the son of a knight, Gwaine (Eoin Macken) has a very low opinion of nobility, since the king offered his family no help after his father died in the king's service. Once Gwaine was old enough to hold a sword, he set off to make his way into the world. This eventually led him to siding with Merlin and Arthur in a tavern brawl, and the three would form a close friendship.

Gwaine is one of the most altruistic characters in the show. He believes that nobility should be chosen based on character instead of birth, so he always strives to do what he believes is right. Sometimes this leads to him mouthing off against a tyrannical noble or getting into a fight he isn't best equipped for, but he never second-guesses his actions, because he wouldn't have taken them if they weren't the right thing to do.

8 Lancelot

Played by Santiago Cabrera

After losing his family to a village raid, Lancelot (Santiago Cabrera) vowed that he would never be helpless again. He trained vigorously, becoming one of the best swordsmen in the land, and longed to join the Knights of Camelot despite not coming from a noble house. He first meets Merlin when he saves him from a griffon, and though he learns of Merlin's magic, the two become friends, and Lancelot vows to keep his secret.

Lancelot is the most chivalrous of Arthur's eventual Knights of the Round Table, as well as the most complex. Though Merlin offers to use his magic to help him become a knight, Lancelot turns him down, as he cannot accept earning his knighthood through a lie. He also develops romantic feelings for Arthur's future queen, Guinevere (Angel Coulby), which leads to much drama and heartbreak, but also showcases his true character as he perseveres through it.

7 Guinevere

Played by Angel Coulby

The daughter of a humble blacksmith, Guinevere met the lady Morgana when they were girls, and though Guinevere was assigned to be Morgana's servant, the two became friends. She takes a quick liking to Merlin when his first action in Camelot is to stand up to Arthur, and becomes one of his chief confidants. Over time, she also comes to develop romantic feelings for Arthur and is crowned Camelot's queen.

Guinevere began Merlin as a timid young woman who didn't always know how to advocate for herself. Despite this, she has a big heart and is always willing to lend an ear or a shoulder to those in need. Helping Merlin on his adventures allows her to steadily come out of her shell, and by the time she marries Arthur, she has developed into a capable queen who doesn't back down from opposition and even takes over for Arthur if he is otherwise indisposed.

6 Gaius

Played by Richard Wilson

The court physician of Camelot, Gaius (Richard Wilson), is a brilliant man who has spent his life studying and even practicing magic, though he had to give it up following Uther's great purge. Despite this, Gaius remained in Camelot, as he was loyal to the nobler side of Uther. When his nephew, Merlin, develops magic, his mother sends him to stay with Gaius for protection and tutelage.

Gaius acts as a surrogate father for Merlin, offering him sound advice and wisdom regarding magic and its uses, while also encouraging Merlin to be cautious and look at the big picture when needed. Though he could be stubborn, his advice and fears always came from a place of love. He also proved to be heroic, as he risked his life several times in the past to protect innocent magic users from Uther's wrath.

5 Uther Pendragon

Played by Anthony Head

To conceive a child, Uther Pendragon asked High Priestess Nimueh (Michelle Ryan) to use her magic, which resulted in the birth of his son, Arthur, at the expense of his wife, Ygraine (Alice Patten). Heartbroken, Uther developed a terrible hatred of magic, which led to a great purge that saw the deaths of hundreds, regardless of whether they used their magic for good or evil. In the present day, Uther tries to be a just and fair king, but his hatred for magic often leads him to quick and harsh judgments.

Uther reigns as the show's most complex and multifaceted character. While prone to many acts of tyranny, at his core he only wanted to secure a safe and prosperous future for his kingdom and family. Head's performance captures every ounce of this complexity, especially when he is placed under moments of emotional distress and finally lets the kingly mask slip, showing the grieving man beneath.

4 Kilgharrah

Voiced by Sir John Hurt

The last of the great dragons, Kilgharrah (Sir John Hurt), was captured by Uther during his magic purge, and imprisoned beneath Camelot to show Uther's strength. He forms a friendship with Merlin and is the one who tells him of his destiny to help Arthur unite the kingdom of England. However, Kilgarrah also expects Merlin to release him sooner rather than later, which could have devastating consequences for the people of Camelot.

Kilgharrah stands out as one of television's best dragons thanks to a combination of Hurt's fantastic vocal performance and how the show utilizes him. His personality feels very alien compared to the human characters. While he offers lots of advice to Merlin, he is also a proud and ancient creature who won't hesitate to demonstrate his power to those who don't show the proper respect.

3 Morgana

Played by Katie McGrath

Born from an affair between Uther and the wife of his best friend, Gorlois, Morgana was brought to Camelot as Uther's ward after Gorlois died in battle. Initially a kind and compassionate individual, Morgana grew to resent Uther due to his brutal punishments towards those even suspected of practicing magic, especially when she began to develop magic of her own. She eventually joined her half-sister, Morgause, in becoming a High Priestess of the old religion to claim Camelot's throne.

Morgana's fall into darkness is full of tragedy. In her attempts to counter Uther's ruthlessness towards magic users, Morgana becomes just as, if not more, vicious and tyrannical. There is also an extreme sense of loss and regret for Morgana: she misses the friendships she had at court but feels that she has been betrayed too many times to do anything but stick to her course, no matter the cost.

2 Arthur Pendragon

Played by Bradley James

As Uther's only legitimate child, Arthur was raised to one day inherit the throne of Camelot. Initially spoiled and quick to berate those of lower station, Arthur was sent on a path of nobility after he met Merlin, who became his manservant after saving his life. Though he upheld his father's laws, Arthur disagreed with Uther's paranoia towards magic and tried to approach things more justly where he could.

Arthur proves himself one of the best knights in Camelot and worthy of the mantle of once and future king. As the series went on, Arthur became more and more committed to justice and would go to great lengths to do what was right and protect the rights of his people, even sacrificing himself if needed. As Merlin causes Arthur to interact with more and more commoners, he becomes an even more charismatic leader, though he can still fall victim to his temper and be swayed by older, more experienced advisors.

1 Merlin

Played by Colin Morgan

Known as Emrys by the druids of the old religion, Merlin grew up in a remote village called Ealdor until he was sent to Camelot by his mother to learn how to control his magic from Gaius. While there, he saved Arthur's life from a vengeful witch, so Uther made him Arthur's manservant. Merlin used this position to befriend Arthur and keep him safe in the hopes of one day creating a better world where creatures of the old and new worlds could live in peace.

Merlin has all the best qualities of a hero and goes through a strong emotional journey. Though incredibly skilled at magic thanks to his innate talent, Merlin also knows the importance of using one's wit and physical abilities to solve a problem, allowing him to pivot quickly when trying to solve a problem. His heart is the biggest out of all the characters: all he wants is to create a better tomorrow and will happily put his life on the line time and time again to ensure it comes to pass.

