Merlin remains a wonderful and somehow underrated show. Colin Morgan stars as a young version of the legendary wizard Merlin, reframing his relationship with Bradley James' King Arthur under a brotherly bond rather than the traditional mentor-mentee dynamic audiences have gotten used to.

The show lasted five seasons, spanning 65 episodes full of magic, charm, and silly humor. Nearly every Merlin episode includes some form of magical misunderstanding for the titular sorcerer-in-the-making to resolve, and while the plots are repetitive, they are no less enjoyable. Fans on IMDb have voted on each Merlin episode, and the top-rated entries are the usual suspects, plus a few pleasant surprises.

10 "The Eye of the Phoenix"

Season 3, Episode 8

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

The season 3 episode "The Eye of the Phoenix" follows Arthur's quest to retrieve a golden trident from the legendary Fisher King. Although he must go alone, Merlin secretly accompanies him after learning Morgana gave him a bracelet containing a Phoenix Eye, a magical artifact that slowly drains life force.

"The Eye of the Phoenix" is a classic Merlin episode. It has adventure, high stakes, and the charming banter between Arthur, Merlin, and the always-welcome Gwaine. The episode also features memorable guest turns from Warwick Davis and Donald Sumpter, making for a remarkable entry into the show's canon.

9 "The Fires of Idirsholas"

Season 2, Episode 12

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

Merlin is among the best fantasy TV shows, thanks to its successful combination of high fantasy, humor, and charm. The season 2 episode "The Fires of Idirsholas" has all these elements in abundance, resulting in one of the show's finest moments. The plot sees Morgause light the legendary Fires of Idirsholas, releasing the undead Knights of Medhir and putting Camelot under a sleeping curse.

"The Fires of Idirsholas" is a major episode in Merlin's history. It features Morgana's departure, thus beginning her descent into villainy and the release of the Great Dragon Kilgharrah. Despite the drama, the episode also features some of Arthur and Merlin's best moments together, including a memorable scene where Merlin slaps Arthur to keep him awake.

8 "The Sword in the Stone: Part One"

Season 4, Episode 12

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

The timeless legend of Tristan and Isole comes to Merlin in the two-part season 4 finale, "The Sword in the Stone." Part one features an attack on Camelot by Agravaine and Morgana, forcing Arthur and Merlin to retrieve into the forest. Knowing Arthur won't leave his kingdom willfully, Merlin casts a spell to make him complacent, with unexpected results. On the road, they meet a group of bandits led by the impetuous Tristan and his lover, Isolde.

"The Sword in the Stone: Part One" is mostly a showcase for Bradley James' comedic abilities. With Merlin's spell turning Arthur into "a simpleton," James finally gets to show Arthur's sillier side, complete with a ridiculous outfit two sizes too small for him. The doom of Camelot looms largely in the background, but the episode's true heart lies in the relationships between Arthur and Merlin and Tristan and Isolde.

7 "The Darkest Hour"

Season 4, Episode 1

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

Season four begins on a high note, as Morgause sacrifices her life to tear open the veil between the worlds of the living and the dead. As hellish creatures invade Camelot, Arthur, Merlin, and the Knights of the Round Table must go on a dangerous journey to stop the threat.

"The Darkest Hour" is a spectacular opening for what is arguably Merlin's best series. It marks the final time the Knights of Camelot are together and features several sweet moments between Merlin and Lancelot, his closest friend after Arthur. The episode also introduces Agravaine, a character that would play a major role throughout the series.

6 "The Coming of Arthur: Part One"

Season 3, Episode 12

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

There is no shortage of iconic villains in fantasy movies and shows. However, Merlin's Morgana has a place of distinct honor as one of the most layered and complicated villains in the beloved and sprawling genre. Her descent into darkness is tragic, and Katie McGrath does a stellar job portraying Morgana's increasingly hostile and hateful rhetoric.

"The Coming of Arthur: Part One" features Morgana's betrayal of Uther and Arthur, revealing her true colors and marking the end of her relationship with both. The episode sees her crowned Queen of Camelot, a memorable scene that still sends chills down fans' spines. "The Coming of Arthur: Part One" is Morgana's most triumphant moment in the series, and she surely relishes her momentary victory.

5 "The Sword in the Stone: Part Two"

Season 4, Episode 13

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

"The Sword in the Stone: Part 2" includes a moment Merlin fans had expected since the show's start: Arthur's retrieval of Excalibur. The show has its own version of the legend of the sword in the stone, but the result is the same: Arthur recovers his confidence, retrieves Excalibur, and launches a successful attack against Morgana, liberating Camelot from her despotic rule.

The episode ends tragically for the lovers Tristan and Isolde and features Agravaine's long-awaited death - and one of the rare instances when Merlin technically commits murder. All ends well, however, as Arthur saves Camelot, sending Morgana down an even darker path following another defeat at the hands of her half-brother.

4 "The Darkest Hour: Part Two"

Season 4, Episode2

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

Lancelot is one of Merlin's most likable characters. Sweet, honorable, courageous, and loyal, Lancelot embodies everything a knight should be, to the point where even Arthur is slightly threatened by him. Losing Lancelot is one of the show's most brutal blows, but the chivalrous knight gives his life for Merlin during "The Darkest Hour: Part Two."

Although Morgause's death in "Part One" was unsurprising, Lancelot's sacrifice in "Part Two" was unexpected and heart-wrenching. His death weighs heavily on Arthur and the knights, and Merlin also carries his friend's loss. "The Darkest Hour: Part Two" also marks the first time Morgana hears Emrys' name, sending her down a dangerous path that eventually leads to her death.

3 "The Diamond of the Day: Part One"

Season 5, Episode 12

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

Merlin's two-part finale, "The Diamond of the Day," features the set-up to the prophesized Battle of Camlann, where Arthur will face Mordred and meet his end. "Part One" sees Morgana sabotaging Merlin's magic, forcing him to separate from Arthur and journey to the Crystal Cave, the only place where his power can be restored.

"The Diamond of the Day: Part One" is an exciting episode and a near-perfect introduction to Merlin's finale. It separates the previously inseparable duo of Arthur and Merlin and forces them to go into the final battle alone. "Part One" features the characters at their most vulnerable, proving just how much they need each other and how intrinsically intertwined their stories are. "Part Two" would prove far less satisfying than its predecessor, making the show's ending seem rushed and anti-climactic. However, "Part One" has none of those issues, delivering a fast-paced and gripping television hour.

2 "The Last Dragonlord"

Season 2, Episode 13

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

Kilgharrah is among the most powerful dragons on television. The old and wise creature is among Merlin's main allies throughout the show, providing advice and support in his journey. However, Khilgharrah's hatred for Uther threatens to derail their relationship, especially during the season 2 finale, "The Last Dragonlord." Upon his release from the chains that hold him captive, Khilgharrah launches a fearsome attack on Camelot, and only Merlin can stop him.

"The Last Dragonlord" introduces Merlin's father, Balinor, a dragonlord and warlock who spends only a few precious hours with his son before suffering an untimely death. The episode is heartbreaking, especially as Merlin watches yet another loved one die. "The Last Dragonlord" also sees Merlin inheriting Balinor's dragonlord powers, thus marking the beginning of a more complex dynamic between him and Khilgarrah.

1 "The Coming of Arthur: Part Two"

Season 3, Episode 13

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

"The Coming of Arthur: Part 2" features one of the most important moments in Merlin's history: the gathering of the knights and, more importantly, Arthur's establishment of the Round Table. As the young Prince of Camelot and his small but loyal knights launch an attack against Morgana, Merlin must do everything in his power to keep him alive.

Merlin and Arthur are among the best duos in fantasy television, and their bond is Merlin's beating heart. Seeing Merlin witnessing Arthur coming into his own is a wonderful moment for every fan, marking a before and after in the overreaching narrative. "The Coming of Arthur: Part 2" has exciting action and several laugh-out-loud moments, but the first assembling of the Knights of the Round Table is a magical moment that ranks among Merlin's finest and most memorable.

