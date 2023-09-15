Merlin remains a beloved fantasy show from the 2000s. Although it was never a major hit outside the United Kingdom, the show has an ardent and loyal fanbase that remains active more than a decade after the last episode aired. Indeed, some say Merlin's fans are as immortal as Merlin himself.

The show featured a collection of magical characters that both challenged and supported the title character. From fallen priestesses to sorcerers of yore, Merlin's most powerful characters played major roles in shaping the young warlock's destiny. And, while concluding which is the most powerful might be tough, several clues should help audiences determine who the mightiest of them all is.

10 Gaius

Gaius is Merlin's father figure and mentor. Well-versed in the ways of the Old Religion and possessing a near-encyclopedic knowledge of magical creatures, spirits, and other threats, Gaius is Merlin's biggest ally and closest supporter. He is always there to guide the young sorcerer and lend a helping hand.

Although he can do magic, Gaius seldom uses it. His power comes from his vast knowledge to the point where he often saves Merlin by pointing him in the right direction. Gaius might not do magic anymore out of loyalty to Uther, but he is still a great ally of Merlin and one of the most powerful people in Camelot.

9 Aithusa

The sweet dragon known as Aithusa becomes Morgana's closest ally in Merlin's fifth and final season. Aithusa hatches from an egg in season 4 before finding Morgana. The two spend years imprisoned, and Aithusa grows deformed due to inactivity and entrapment. The dragon is loyal to Morgana but abandons her after Merlin uses his dragonlord abilities to command it.

Aithusa is arguably the most tragic character in Merlin. Despite its weak disposition, it is still an intimidating creature and a source of magic. It might not be among the most powerful dragons on television, but Aithusa is still a wonderful and awe-inspiring creature deserving of respect and sympathy.

8 Alator

A High Priest of the Old Religion, Alator is also a fearsome warrior with a reputation throughout and beyond Camelot. An elusive figure, Alator can seem cruel and cold but has great respect for magical beings and is a man of honor. Like other magic users in Camelot, Alator wants to be free from Uther's persecution.

Alator's power is considerable and notorious. Morgana shows great respect for him, especially after he easily overpowers her. He is also powerful enough to mentally break Gaius and exhibits great knowledge of the Old Religion, casting complex spells and magic, unlike anything Merlin had seen before.

7 Mordred

All the best King Arthur movies and shows respect the legend, meaning the mighty king must die at the hands of his mortal enemy, Mordred. Merlin turns Mordred into a tragic villain but remains close to the source, chronicling his descent into villainy and eventual death at the Battle of Camlann - not before he deals Arthur the killing blow.

Mordred is a druid and a being of magic. He is not as powerful or knowledgeable as Merlin or Morgana, but his magical instincts are raw and natural. Mordred exhibits great power when distressed, even causing a small earthquake when his beloved dies. He is also an impressive warrior, enough to earn a place in Arthur's Round Table.

6 Morgause

Morgause is a High Priestess of the Old Religion and Morgana's half-sister. The main antagonist of season 3, Morgause is a mighty foe and Camelot's most powerful magic user upon Nimueh's death. She is also a talented swordswoman, fierce enough to best Arthur in hand-to-hand combat.

As one of the last remaining High Priestesses, Morgause is skilled in all forms of magic. She trains Morgana in the ways of the Old Religion in a classic case of the student surpassing the teacher. Morgause is powerful enough to restrain a young Merlin, and while she never discovers his powers, she is wise enough to recognize him as a considerable, if confusing, threat.

5 Nimueh

Series 1 of Merlin features the protagonist at his most immature and inexperienced. However, he quickly rises to the challenge and faces Ninueh, a High Priestess of the Tripple Goddess and his first major enemy. Nimueh is a considerable threat to Camelot and comes close to killing Merlin and Arthur a few times, making her one of the show's most successful villains.

Nimueh is among the most badass women in fantasy TV. She has control over the elements, vast knowledge of supernatural creatures and plants, and a considerable degree of precognition. Nimueh easily overpowers Merlin more than once and shows the rare ability to control the power over life and death, which few characters in the show exhibit.

4 Cornelius Sigan

Cornelius Sigan debuts in the first episode of series 2, aptly titled "The Curse of Cornelius Sigan." Gaius describes him as the greatest sorcerer in Camelot, who cast a curse upon the kingdom after the king ordered his execution out of fear for his power.

The legend claims Sigan helped build Camelot. His abilities were apparently so grand that he could directly influence nature and time. Like Nimueh, Sigan could also affect the power of life and death, preserving his soul and effectively becoming immortal. Although Merlin defeats him, he can't kill him and merely traps him, further confirming Sigan as a figure of immense power.

3 Kilgharrah

The Great Dragon Kilgharrah is Merlin's main ally outside Gaius. A nearly century-old being of pure magic, Kilgharrah is the series' catalyst, for it's him who reveals Merlin's destiny. The dragon provides crucial aid when the young warlock faces something he and Gaius cannot understand.

Kilgharrah is among the show's most powerful beings. He is resistant to most forms of magic, even Merlin's, and has the might of a thousand men. His attack on Camelot would've been lethal had Merlin not intervened, and even then, the young warlock prevailed because of his dragonlord abilities. Indeed, Kilgharrah would be virtually unbeatable were it not for Merlin's status as a dragonlord.

2 Morgana

Morgana Pendragon should be among the most iconic villains in modern TV. A tragic figure radicalized by Uther's hatred of magic and her confusion regarding her abilities, Morgana goes from a loving and kind young woman to a vengeful and hateful High Priestess of the Old Religion.

Trained by her half-sister, Morgause, Morgana becomes powerful enough to attain High Priestess status. She launches several successful attacks on Camelot, although she's unable to hold power for long. Morgana is strong enough to fight Merlin, and by the show's last series, she is arguably his equal. As a High Priestess, she is near-immortal and can only die by a blade forged in a dragon's breath - which she does.

1 Merlin

Merlin is the most likable character in the show and the most powerful. Prophecized to be the greatest sorcerer to ever walk the Earth, Merlin plays a crucial role in shaping Camelot. He is Arthur's confidant, friend, and often savior, although the young prince-turned-kind doesn't find out until the end.

Although he starts the show as an inexperienced and clumsy young man, Merlin becomes a mighty sorcerer over the years. Still, no one denies his natural talent or great destiny; practically every magical being in the series acknowledges Merlin's status as a living legend and expresses their admiration for him. Merlin is seemingly immortal, surviving until modern days while awaiting Arthur's prophesized return.

