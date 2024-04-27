The Big Picture Merlin's unique twist on the King Arthur legend focuses on a young sorcerer who must hide his magic and protect Arthur, creating an unlikely friendship that drives the show's heart.

The characters in Merlin undergo surprising growth and complex arcs, deviating from traditional legends, like Arthur's transformation from brute to just king and Morgana's descent into villainy.

Merlin's cheesy effects and humor set it apart from other fantasy TV shows, emphasizing character development over epic fantasy, making it worthy of more recognition and attention.

The King Arthur story has been adapted many times over and in every way imaginable. However, some are better than others. An often ignored example is BBC's Merlin, which came out in 2008. Though it adapts the legendary story, Merlin takes a unique approach, focusing on the wizard instead of the king. Certainly, Merlin takes liberties with the story, but it follows the same beats as Arthur rises to power and creates a legacy as the once and future king, with Merlin by his side. The show's twist on the legend is a breath of fresh air, but what stands out most is Merlin's dynamic characters and creativity, making it deserving of more attention than it receives.

The series focuses on a young Merlin (Colin Morgan), who, in this retelling, is the same age as Arthur (Bradley James). Developing a hilarious friendship between the two central characters, Merlin thrives on this relationship, unlike other versions of the story where Merlin is a mentor figure. But this distinction is not the only thing to recommend Merlin. The show includes fascinating character arcs, like Arthur's progression from spoiled bully to noble king or the slow corruption of the once kindhearted Morgana (Katie McGrath), creating something new from familiar legends. Is it campy? Yes, but that is part of the charm. Merlin is not the bloody epic fantasy audiences have grown accustomed to, but a humorous and fun version of a familiar story that offers plenty of surprises. With the popularity of fantasy TV that came shortly after Merlin, the series is often overlooked, but it shouldn't be.

Merlin Release Date September 20, 2008 Creator Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps, Julian Murphy Cast Richard Wilson , John Hurt Main Genre Action Seasons 5 Studio SyFy

What's So Different About 'Merlin'?

The King Arthur mythos is familiar to most, whether from the many literary versions or the many adaptions that range from Disney's Sword in the Stone to Monty Python and the Holy Grail. But Merlin is unlike any of them, reworking the legend into something entirely different. The most substantial change is Merlin's age. Rather than introducing an aged wizard determined to guide the future king, Merlin centers on a young sorcerer who must hide his magic upon threat of death. Learning of the prince's destiny, Merlin is forced to protect Arthur, becoming a servant and friend rather than fulfilling his traditional role as a guide. The unlikely friendship between Arthur and Merlin becomes the heart of the show as Merlin serves as Arthur's manservant, hiding his secret and slowly earning the trust of the future king.

The relationship is unbalanced in many ways. Arthur is a skilled knight with position and power, while Merlin is a commoner who accidentally gets a job as Arthur's servant that he doesn't want. Conversely, Merlin is a powerful warlock, aware of Arthur's destiny and equipped to handle magical threats, though he cannot reveal that. Yet all the things that complicate their friendship fall away as the two grow close. They may tease and insult each other at times, but they each risk their lives for their friend time and time again. In Merlin, Arthur's respect for the title character helps him grow into the unbiased king he becomes known as, making this friendship more than just a crowd-pleasing and amusing change, but crucial to the story's progression.

'Merlin's Characters Are Its Greatest Strength

Close

Merlin makes it a point to begin the story before the characters become who they are in the legends, allowing the characters to undergo formative journeys as the story goes on. Though most have an idea of who they will be, it provides the chance for surprises. When Gwen (Angel Coulby) is introduced as a servant and daughter of a blacksmith, everyone knows she will become queen, but how remains a mystery. Combining the mythic figures of Arthurian legend with new characters like Gaius (Richard Wilson) and the Great Dragon (John Hurt), the show is not a straightforward retelling but something more akin to an origin story.

Merlin's characters grow in unexpected ways, creating complex arcs that surprise even those most familiar with the legends. Arthur is a good example of this, as he is introduced as an arrogant brute and, over time, becomes a caring and kind man, willing to change his father's rigid laws to promote fairness and equality. Letting commoners become his most trusted knights, marrying a serving girl, and placing his trust in Merlin, Arthur earns his reputation as a just king, but his behavior at first leads the audience and Merlin to doubt. But Arthur is not the only one whose unfamiliar characterization changes over time. Throughout the series, Morgana goes from a caring, if rebellious, woman to a villain out to destroy everything Arthur and Merlin built. Her slow corruption, due to the lies she's told and her unfortunate circumstances, turns her from an ally to an enemy in one of the show's most compelling plots. These characters may have the most pronounced growth, demonstrating how the show uses the myths to create an interesting story.

'Merlin' Refuses to Take Itself Too Seriously

Image via BBC

Merlin came out just before fantasy TV really hit its stride. With the massive popularity of Game of Thrones and shows like it, the genre is booming. But Merlin doesn't exactly fit in with the gritty, violent shows that rule fantasy TV now. Instead, Merlin uses cheesy effects that betray its limited funding, but they force the show not to take itself too seriously, which is for the best. The show thrives on humor and outlandish plots that support the more important character development. Merlin is not an epic fantasy in the way audiences have grown accustomed to, but it never promised to be.

Merlin presents an immersive story with dynamic characters and enjoyable relationships, which is all that can be asked of such a show, yet it seems to fade into the background of the crowded genre. Although Merlin wasn't a widespread hit, it has a loyal fanbase who are still talking about the series more than a decade after its conclusion and dreaming of a continuation, though it is unlikely to happen. Merlin's twist on the classic story and well-crafted characters mean it deserves the love and attention it rarely receives.

Merlin is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO