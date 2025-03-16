Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff sits down with the team behind Mermaid at SXSW 2025.

Writer-director Tyler Cornack and stars Johnny Pemberton, Avery Potemri, Kevin Dunn, and Kirk Fox discuss the challenges they overcame to get this independent project on the big screen.

Mermaid is a horror comedy about a Perocet-addicted Florida man who discovers an injured mermaid and helps nurse her back to health.

Florida has become somewhat of a mythical fever dream of a place where the "Florida Man" is a Sasquatchian entity, and the lore keeps writing itself. For writer-director Tyler Cornack (Butt Boy), it's home — or at least, it was.

Inspired by the tales from his family's hotel tiki bar growing up, Cornack penned and directed Mermaid, a heartfelt horror comedy about Percocet-addicted Doug, played by Fallout and Superstore standout Johnny Pemberton in his first-ever leading role. Doug is divorced, sharing custody of his daughter (Devyn McDowell), and has just lost his job tending to a local strip club's aquarium. At the end of his rope, Doug takes his boat out into the Gulf of Mexico, intending to end things, where he discovers an injured mermaid (Avery Potemri). This Florida Man takes it upon himself to nurse the mermaid back to health, and as a much-needed companionship forms between the two unlikely souls, their secret is found out, and Doug must fight to protect his new friend.

While celebrating the World Premiere of Mermaid at SXSW 2025, Cornack, Pemberton and Potemri, as well as co-stars Kevin Dunn and Kirk Fox, stopped by the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center to chat with Perri Nemiroff about their film. They share "horror stories" from set about the last-minute hurdles they had to overcome throughout production and how those challenges became blessings in disguise. You can check out the full conversation in the video above or read the transcript below for more on the movie and Pemberton's Fallout Season 2 tease.

'Mermaid' Is an "Oddball" Florida Fable

"It's a love letter to Florida."

Image by Photagonist

PERRI NEMIROFF: I feel like a lot of people out there know how much I love genre films and, oh boy, does Mermaid deliver big. First off, huge congratulations on the film. Clearly, I know what it is, but because we're celebrating it as a film festival debut, a lot of our audience is first going to learn about it right now. Tyler, would you mind doing the honors and giving a brief synopsis?

TYLER CORNACK: I'll do my best. This is kind of the second time I've really said this out loud, but this is a weird Florida fable, I would call it—an oddball sort of fairy tale. It's a love letter to Florida. I grew up in the town where we shot the movie, and this is just a love letter to the American Florida. It’s filled with different Floridian characters, but it's about a Percocet-addicted Florida man who finds a wounded mermaid. He's sort of at odds with his family a little bit, and he starts this strange relationship. The only creature he can bond with in life just happens to be this strange fish. They connect in a weird way, and I think they sort of need each other in the story.

Job very well done, but I love when you explain it thoroughly, but I can still turn to the audience and say that gave a good description, but you have no idea what you're in for.

KIRK FOX: It felt good to me. It felt strong.

CORNACK: That's all that matters.

JOHNNY PEMBERTON: It's hard to describe. It really is. Of all the things that I’ve ever worked on, it’s so hard to describe, but I think that's what makes it such a great movie. You’ve got to see the movie to even understand what it is.

The tone of it is so curious. I believe you mention this in your director's statement. You were talking about embracing the bizarre nature of it and the fantasy while capturing it in a more grounded, realistic manner, and I thought those two things paired together so well.

CORNACK: Oh, I'm so glad to hear that. I'm a big fan of beach movies. I love Jaws, obviously, and The Florida Project. It's a whole bunch of different beach movies, but you have this genre thing to play off of, which kind of turns it on its head. It's like, how can you combine those and sort of make that work? So, that was the idea.

I wanted to talk about the development of this story. I love asking this question, but especially when someone has such a curious high concept. What was idea number one, the thing that started this all, but then also, did you have a break story moment, something you came up with along the way that made you say to yourself, “My idea feels whole now?”

CORNACK: I think it was two things sort of coinciding. First of all, this location. When you make indie films, a lot of the time, it's like, “We have this place we can shoot.” My executive producer, [Billy Morean], we met in LA, but we grew up in the same town. It was his 30th birthday party, and I was like, “That's so crazy. I grew up on this beach.” We passed this old house that was his aunt's house, and we ended up just having drinks there for his birthday, and that's the house in the movie. Ten years ago, I was like, “We have to make a movie here.” So that was always kind of in the back of my mind.

Then, like I said, I've always loved beach movies and the mermaid thing, you have a Rolodex of things in your head, and that was one of them—having a drug-addict guy find a mermaid. It's funny to me that it's in Tampa. It's funny that it's on the Gulf of Mexico. It shouldn't be there, but that's part of the joke a little bit.

Image by Photagonist

Johnny, I have to come your way because I believe you executive produced the movie, and also, this is your first time headlining a feature film. That's a big deal! When this opportunity comes your way, what does it mean to you at this point in your career to be number one on the call sheet?

PEMBERTON: Well, at first, I thought Tyler was full of shit, and I thought this wasn't going to happen because you hear about so many things. So many people send you a thing, like, “Oh, I’ve got you in mind for this project.” You're like, “Okay, can I read it?” “Well, I gotta write it first.” And then you never hear back from them. So it was just amazing that this thing actually coalesced. I met Tyler because I saw Butt Boy, and I was a huge fan of it. I just messaged him, telling him, “I love your movie,” and we got lunch, and we got along great. It happened so organically.

CORNACK: The first time I met you, I said, “What are your thoughts on mermaids?” That was the beginning of it.

Did everyone get asked that question? What are your thoughts on mermaids?

AVERY POTEMRI: I don't think I got asked that question.

You probably have a lot of thoughts on mermaids now.

CORNACK: She knows more about it than anyone.

PEMBERTON: Expert.

Johnny Pemberton Leads the Set With Warmth and Zero Stress

'Mermaid' marks the actor's first leading role.

Image via SXSW

I want to ask the three of you about working with Johnny as a scene partner. Sorry, Johnny. I'm going to make this really awkward for you, but it feels necessary because, again, it’s your first time leading a feature film, and I think you deserve many, many more similar opportunities. For each of you, what was it like working with him as a scene partner and a leader on this set, perhaps something about him that you would be excited for more actors to experience on his future films?

POTEMRI: Johnny is a wonderful person to work with. He’s just so present with you in the room. Even if he's focusing on what he has to bring to the scene or what he has to do, he's very open to you, so it makes you feel like you're there with him. Especially when you look like a scary, ugly mermaid, and he can see the human in you, it's like, “Oh, that's really nice!” So, that warm, little-stressed feeling is really comforting to be around.

KEVIN DUNN: We met about three minutes before we started rolling.

PEMBERTON: Probably three hours.

DUNN: I came in very late, but I felt pretty comforted when I got there, just meeting people very quickly, and it was very easy working with you.

CORNACK: Just so you know, I'm not going to mention any names, but we let go of an actor last minute. He had maybe 24 hours to learn that giant monologue. He was word-perfect and just one of my favorite actors ever, and it was just so cool to see. He knocked it out of the park. That whole end monologue—24 hours.

PEMBERTON: He saved the movie, really. I've been a part of a lot of productions where I get slotted in last minute, but I always feel like that's the right decision. That was what was supposed to happen. We're so lucky to have Kevin.

Image by Photagonist

I'll stick with that a bit longer. Kirk, so sorry to cut you off! Kevin, what was it like when this opportunity came your way so last minute, and what was it about this team that gave you the confidence that you could jump in at that point, especially with not only a big monologue but a pretty significant set piece in the movie?

DUNN: Well, it was just a phone call, and it was like, “Here's the scene. It's about a mermaid. I'll send you the script,” which I didn't have time to even read, but I thought the scene was so brilliant and so dark and funny that I just was like, “Gosh, I have to go do this. I have to.”

Spot-on instincts.

DUNN: I didn't even read it before we shot it. I read the film afterward.

CORNACK: We shot pick-ups months later, and he was still doing the monologue. He still had it memorized. This was probably six months later, and he was just saying it out loud as we were doing pick-ups.

DUNN: It’s seared into my brain.

Image by Photagonist

Kirk, I'll come back your way with the question about Johnny ...

KIRK FOX: You don't ever really have to get to me. I'm just happy to be here. I'm not here to talk about Johnny, though. [Laughs] I love Johnny. It was fun working with him. It was a gentle ride. I ran the strip joint, and he seems like someone who would be in there, so it was easy. To me, he felt like my son, and then eventually I found out we were the same age. Well, not quite.

PEMBERTON: Close enough!

FOX: I'm kidding. But it was great for me. I had a blast. He's a comedian, I'm a comedian. We were kindred. We met at The Comedy Store with Tyler, and Tyler put us together.

Image via SXSW

CORNACK: I've always been a giant fan of Kirk's. Twelve years ago, I would just go see him at the Comedy Store all the time. Johnny, I think you reached out to him. I think it was an Instagram DM. I was thinking of Kirk for the movie, and I had a very surreal day where Kirk picked me up. I just used to watch him all the time, and he was like, “I’ll come over,” and he picked me up at my place in his car and took me to the Comedy Store and got me a booth. I was like, “This is so cool and surreal.”

FOX: It was just fun to pick up somebody and take him there. Felt like a date.

CORNACK: Felt like a date. It was same-day. It was crazy. But anyway, I'm just a giant fan of his, too, so it was very cool.

'Mermaid's Creature Design Came Together in Only 10 Days

"There are some horror stories that go along with this."

Image via SXSW

I’ve got to get to the mermai