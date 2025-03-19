Emmy Award-winning actress Merritt Wever has a consistent talent for bringing a certain kind of esteem to her seemingly grounded roles, and for carrying her characters’ tragedies and yearnings in every minute of her performances. Although she is widely known for her portrayal of the lovably bumbling Zoey Barkow on Nurse Jackie, Wever has earned ample respect for a number of more graceful, forceful roles including those in Hulu’s emotional Tiny Beautiful Things, limited Netflix western Godless, and Apple TV+’s feminist anthology Roar. She imbues her characters with a great sense of wisdom, patience, and maturity, which adds a layer of maternity to even her most youthful roles but never becomes condescending in the slightest.

As such, Merritt Wever’s presence in Severance has been more than welcome. In a show where characters can be overwhelmingly cold and unfeeling, Wever brings an indescribable warmth to the character of Gretchen, Dylan G.’s (Zach Cherry) wife, that oftentimes seems to fill the frame itself with light. For this reason, Wever’s performance in the most recent episode of Severance will be burned into the hearts of millions of Severance fans, including my own, as Gretchen has made the decision to stop seeing her husband’s innie.

The Relationship Between Gretchen and Dylan’s Innie Was One I Was Really Rooting For

While each of the three crazily complicated relationships in Severance have been captivating in their own right, the love triangle between Dylan’s innie, his outie, and his outie’s wife has felt particularly tragic. Gretchen and Dylan G.’s innie instantly brought a happiness out of one another that may only ever be found between themselves, and it really felt like, somehow, they could make things work. Dylan’s innocence and softened edges paired with Gretchen’s tentative relief from her currently unglamorous relationship with her husband cultivated an awkward but totally wholesome bond that anyone should hate to see severed. Dylan’s genuine interest in Gretchen and their life at home offered Gretchen some much needed attention that her outie husband has been withholding. In return, Gretchen’s patience with Dylan’s clumsy questions and behavior (not to mention her patience with the entire situation) showed him what a healthy relationship detached from Lumon, and a legitimate sense of love, could feel like.

Merritt Wever Gives One of ‘Severance’s Most Heartbreaking Performances