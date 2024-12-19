Bollywood and Alfred Hitchcock are two words you would never associate with each other, but 2024's Merry Christmas marries the two worlds in a stunning holiday murder mystery. Available in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu, Merry Christmas is the perfect movie to revisit as the holiday season draws near after its release in January, kicking off the celebrations with a satisfying and strangely profound note. Director Sriram Raghavan is known for his 2018 creative murder mystery Andhadhun, and he recreates the same palpable tension in this festive feature, though it is imbued with darker implications. Pulsing in vibrant colors and pleasing esthetics, the film somehow manages to pack in the ante of a Hitchcockian mystery with the feel-good atmosphere of Christmas magic.

'Merry Christmas' Is Adapted From a French Novel

Adapted from Frédéric Dard’s French crime noir novel Bird in a Cage, the film follows two strangers who meet on Christmas Eve. Albert (Vijay Sethupathi) returns home to Mumbai (back when it was called Bombay) after seven years due to his mother's death, while Maria (Katrina Kaif) is a mother who is abandoned by her husband during the holidays and is trying to get even by going on a date. When her date falls through, her and Albert's paths intertwine as they exchange polite and hesitant words while regarding each other. Eventually, the night evolves into a frivolous romance as they visit each other's houses, dance fearlessly to a record player, and make wishes on burning paper swans.

However, amid the flirting and innocent remarks, there is a heaviness in the air. We quickly realize that these two lonely individuals harbor solemn pasts and have secrets lingering just beneath the surface of each innocuous glance. We grow so comfortable in their delicate levity that when the murder is revealed, it truly is as shocking to us as it is to the newfound couple. Merry Christmas takes a drastic turn down a dark and twisted route where the floodgates of guilt, grief, and loss are slammed open, leading us into a jaw-dropping plot twist and a provocative conclusion.

'Merry Christmas' Is a Whimsical Hitchcockian Mystery

Image via Matchbox Pictures

The Christmas murder mystery draws on Hitchcockian elements that are executed beautifully in the complex narrative. Merry Christmas paints a dreary and dismal holiday season, where the spark between Albert and Maria grows into a steady ember. Alongside that, a palpable tension continues to develop into a nail-biting atmosphere, paired with a taut and pared back script littered with telling remarks. Though there are multiple locations, the primary mystery is centralized in Maria's living room, creating a single-set-film feel. We grow so familiar with the Indian '80s-inspired furniture and festive decorations that are quickly rendered uncanny as the plot thickens. And, of course, the most Hitchcockian element is the cinematic plot twist that leaves our jaws dropped on the intricate, dull green rug, covered in blood and ashes.

Tonally, the film shifts between the intensity of a thriller and easily falls back into a whimsical state of holiday cheer. Frivolity drives the first half of the film, with only undercurrents of uneasiness disrupting the crescendo of romance. However, when the tension really takes the reins, there are abrupt, unexpected, yet welcome moments of delicate romance that help mitigate the apprehension. They come and go so naturally, resulting in faint smirks or sparkling eyes, and work to invest us in the tumultuous relationship before us. Though there is an unbridled heartache that coats everything, from the undersaturated hues to the crisp dialogue, constantly reminding us of the turmoil the characters are confronted with.

Romance and Murder Collide in 'Merry Christmas'

Close

Much of this balance is credited to Sethupathi and Maria's evolution of chemistry from hesitant to easy. With Sethupathi as the lead of Merry Christmas, he skillfully guides us through the twisty narrative. We instinctively take our emotional cues from him — a testament to how quickly he is able to capture and connect to the audience. His usual smart-ass dialogue and comical delivery also makes him extremely likable and relatable, while also adding believability to the romance between his and Kaif's characters. Albert's carefree attitude complements Maria's reserved one, though they switch roles frequently and seamlessly as each subsequent truth is uncovered.

But, if you were a fan of Kaif growing up, Merry Christmas needs to be on your must-watch list as she puts on her best performance since Zero. She easily steps into the role of an anxious mother and scorned wife who is looking for any deviation from her trapped life. Yet her character never divulges too much, and through this, Kaif gives a powerful, precise and restrained performance. Her facial expressions are perfectly manicured and her body language practiced. Each aspect of Maria's personality feels purposefully constructed, adding to the intense mystery of the film. As such, Merry Christmas creates the perfect blend of Christmas romance and mysterious murders, ushering in the holidays with goosebumps crawling up our skin.

Your changes have been saved Merry Christmas Release Date January 12, 2024 Director Sriram Raghavan Cast Katrina Kaif , Vijay Sethupathi , Tinnu Anand , Pari Sharma , Vinay Pathak , Sanjay Kapoor , Luke Kenny , Sahil Vaid Runtime 144 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Frédéric Dard , Sriram Raghavan , Arijit Biswas , Anukriti Pandey , Pooja Ladha Surti Expand

Merry Christmas is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX