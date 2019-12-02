‘Merry Happy Whatever’s’ Bridgit Mendler & Ashley Tisdale Discuss Caroling and Holiday Traditions

0

On the surface, Merry Happy Whatever may seem like a fairly traditional multi-cam: A tough-minded father, Don (Dennis Quaid), disapproves of one of his daughter’s (Bridgit Mendler) new boyfriend (Brent Morin), and hijinks ensue. Heck, most of the series takes place in the family living room, and there’s even a laugh-track… But the series twists the sitcom-formula the deeper it progresses – becoming far more serialized & dramatic than early episodes would suggest. In particular, there’s a subplot involving Kayla (Ashley Tisdale), one of Don’s daughters, getting a divorce that morphs into, well, something completely different… It all leads to some incredibly strong emotional moments for Tisdale and Quaid, the two really getting to cut into their dramatic chops by season’s end.

In the following interview with co-stars Bridgit Mendler and Ashley Tisdale, they discuss if they knew where the season was going when they signed on for the show, their favorite holiday traditions, and working opposite Dennis Quaid. For the full interview, watch above.

Bridgit Mendler & Ashley Tisdale: