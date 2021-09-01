A new holiday special titled Merry Little Batman has been announced for a Cartoon Network event called ACME Night, which is set to bring family-friendly content to screens every Sunday night.

Merry Little Batman follows a kid who dresses up as “little Batman” in order to stop super-villains from destroying Christmas. Other specials included on ACME Night (whose name is inspired by the fictional corporation made famous by the Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote cartoons) include Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, an untitled Looney Tunes Cartoons movie, the Harry Potter Wizarding World Competition Event Series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, and more.

The programming block is set to begin on September 19 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network. It will start off with the Warner Bros. hit DC super-hero feature film, Shazam!. Then, the following weeks will bring other family-friendly blockbusters like Man of Steel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sherlock Gnomes, Detective Pikachu, Scoob! and others.

Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, revealed he’s excited for the new development, as he declared on the statement below:

“In the world of ACME anything is possible and everything is funny. Families want fun ways to spend time together, which has only intensified during the pandemic. With the world’s greatest classic family stories and new originals coming, this programming block is a zone that celebrates imagination, which is what we stand for.”

ACME Night starts Sunday, September 19 on Cartoon Network and will be available on HBO Max next year.

You can read the official synopsis for Merry Little Batman here:

An animated family action comedy destined to join the rogue's gallery of classic holiday movies. When a six-year-old Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor, he must transform into “Little Batman” in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and super-villains intent on destroying Christmas. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, Merry Little Batman is Executive Produced and directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Earth to Ned).

