The holiday season has arrived, and with it, a new superhero Christmas special. Merry Little Batman takes us back to Gotham City for a lighter tale about The Dark Knight. With a surplus of superheroes, DC Entertainment and Prime Video step in a different direction with this new film. Director Mike Roth comes from iconic animated series like Regular Show (2010) and Camp Lazlo! (2005). This movie focuses on Batman's son, Damian Wayne, who is a popular character from the comic book franchise. Born to Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, Damian appears in this film as a young boy seeking to join his father in the world of crime fighting. Here's everything you need to know about Merry Little Batman.

When and Where Will 'Merry Little Batman' Be Released?

More than two years after the announcement of a Batman Christmas Special, superhero fans finally get to see this new story on December 8, 2023. Initially set for distribution by HBO Max, Amazon purchased the film's distribution rights and will be released on Prime Video.

What Is 'Merry Little Batman' About?

With any Batman feature, the number one question for fans everywhere is, which villain will he go up against? The coterie of supervillains in the DC universe boasts a wide range of motivations, powers, and relationships with their counterparts. No collection of characters fits that description more so than the Batman villains.

In Merry Little Batman, Damian Wayne must protect Gotham City from many of the most famous criminals seeking to ruin Christmas. This group includes the Joker, the Penguin, Poison Ivy, Mr. Freeze, and Bane. While that list of characters seems to be a tall order for the young crime fighter, it remains unclear whether the evil plot will be coordinated or separate. The trailer does reveal that each of these characters is working to steal Christmas away from Gotham City residents.

The official description from Amazon Prime Video states, "When young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, he must transform into 'Little Batman' in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays." Damian explores the massive Batcave under Wayne Manor and finds a special suit made specifically for him. Damian then makes his way around Gotham City fighting to stop the villains from destroying Christmas. According to the trailer, the final battle will see Batman return to Damian's side to aid in his fight with the Joker.

Does 'Merry Little Batman' Have a Trailer?

DC released the trailer for Merry Little Batman on November 14th this year. In the trailer, we see Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne's son, eager to begin his crime-fighting career. This holiday season, Gotham City rejoices as Batman has cleaned up the rampant crime throughout the city. Unfortunately, Batman is called to action by the Justice League and leaves Damian and the city without its greatest protector. Seizing the moment when Batman cannot protect the city, the Joker arrives to sow chaos. The Clown Prince of Crime immediately begins his nefarious plot to steal Christmas from the residents of Gotham City. Damian must use whatever tools he can find to protect the city and save Christmas. In the trailer, we also see another iconic Batman villain, Mr. Freeze, who will appear to fight with Damian. The trailer's ending shows Bruce Wayne eventually returning to Damian's side to help him fight in a final battle against the Joker. The overall tone of the trailer seems to lead to a more lighthearted and funny film, in opposition to the dark and brooding characteristics of so many other Batman productions.

The artistic style of the animation will strike viewers immediately. The outlandish depictions of characters like Alfred and Bruce Wayne bring a quirky twist to a franchise with countless film and TV appearances. With exaggerated features like Bruce Wayne's massive bearded chin or Alfred's long, wrinkled face, Warner Brother's Animation Studio shows major characters like we have never seen them before.

Who Are the Cast of 'Merry Little Batman'?

Few decisions can make or break a superhero movie as easily as the casting of your heroes. Mike Roth reveals a different approach to the character of Batman by casting Luke Wilson. The younger brother of Owen Wilson, Luke has played many iconic comedic roles in Hollywood throughout his career. Many of his early movies alongside Will Ferrell remain classics to this day and shot Ferrell to stardom, where he remained for decades. Wilson's most famous role was Mitch in Old School (2003) and he showed his great ability to work in conjunction with other comedic stars. He also starred in Anchorman (2004) and The Royal Tenenbaums (2001). With this selection, Merry Little Batman seems to be pushing for a comedic version of the Caped Crusader.

Yonas Kibreab will join Wilson as Damian Wayne. This will be Kibreab's second major role of the year. He appeared in early 2023 in the Netflix series Sweet Tooth, where he played Finn Fox. Taking the position of Bruce Wayne's butler, Alfred is James Cromwell, whose nearly 60-year career has seen him in roles from Warden Hal Moores in The Green Mile (1999) to Zefram Cochrane in Star Trek: First Contact (1996) to his 7-episode stint as Ewan Roy in the HBO series Succession (2018-2023). The Joker will be voiced by David Hornsby, who wrote and acted in the famous TV comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2006-2023).

Other actors appearing in the movie are Dolph Adomian as Mr. Freeze, Michael Fielding as Terry, Brian George as the Penguin, Therese McLaughlin as Poison Ivy, Cynthia Kay McWilliams as Vicki Vale, Natalie Palamides as Francine, Reid Scott as Commissioner Gordon, and Chris Sullivan as Bane.

Who Are The Creators of 'Merry Little Batman'?

Merry Little Batman is being directed and produced by the longtime TV animated series creator Mike Roth. While discussing the project with Entertainment Weekly, he described why he chose to focus on Damian:

"Because it's a Christmas story, telling it through the eyes of a child seemed apropos. Typically, Damian is a teenager who struggles with good and evil. While this was an interesting idea that was initially explored, we landed on a younger Damian. We decided to turn the clock back on Damian's petulant nature to a time when he was more innocent and wide-eyed. The idea of a teeny, tiny, little kid in this huge city aspiring to become Batman like his dad was such a fun starting point. It gave us the heart and comedy we were looking for and opened the window to a Gotham City Christmas like we've never seen before."

The director also points to a more comedic version of the Batman universe instead of the dark and dramatic universe of many of the most recent productions. This is a large step for the director, as this will be only the second feature-length production he has created. He previously wrote and created the story for Regular Show: The Movie (2015)

Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!), Ethan Cohen (Holmes & Watson), and Jase Ricci (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) join Mike Roth in co-writing the film's script.

The music for the film was done by Patrick Stump, the lead singer and guitarist for the band Fall Out Boy. This will not be Stump's first time participating in an animated project. He rejoins Morgan Evans after they worked together on Teen Titans Go! back in 2017. He and his band members appeared as characters for that series and performed a cover of the series' title song.

Will 'Merry Little Batman' Get a Sequel?

For audience members who enjoy this holiday film, Prime Video announced a follow-up series has been greenlit and will follow Bruce Wayne, Damian Wayne, and Alfred working as a superfamily with new residents of Wayne Manor. Few details are known currently about what characters will be joining the group. The title for the series will be Bat-Family and currently has no release date. Mike Roth will also produce this upcoming show, working with Warner Bros. Animation.