The Big Picture Merry Little Batman, an animated film coming to Prime Video, follows Batman and his son, Damian Wayne, as they protect their home from villains.

The movie's visual style is showcased in the first released images, emphasizing its family-friendly nature.

The film is part of Prime Video's effort to diversify its superhero content and introduce younger audiences to Batman's world. Damian Wayne may also appear in a live-action Batman film in the future.

Prime Video has shared the first images from Merry Little Batman, Prime Video's animated film about the Caped Crusader and his son, Damian Wayne, trying to protect their home from villains attempting to break in. The images show the visual style of the upcoming release, establishing how it's intended to be enjoyed by the entire family when it's added to the platform's catalog on December 8. No villain will be safe in Gotham City when it's time for the most powerful family in town to protect their home from the dangerous threats that lurk in the dark.

Jonas Kibreab will be in charge of voicing Damian, who will prove he's more than capable of being Robin when he has to go up against the Gotham rogues gallery while his father is away, protecting the city elsewhere. The premise is clearly inspired by Home Alone, and how Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) had to keep himself safe when a couple of burglars infiltrated his home while his family was away on vacation. The main difference in the upcoming story is how Damian Wayne is a superhero, equipped with everything necessary to confront villains such as the Riddler and the Joker.

The animated movie will be a part of a contract Prime Video signed with DC Entertainment, which also includes a Bat-Family project set in the same universe as the upcoming Christmas tale. Both films make Prime Video's interest in developing superhero stories more diverse, after years on focusing on projects intended for adults, such as The Boys and Gen V. The film meant to be enjoyed by the entire family around the holidays will allow younger members of the audience to become familiar with Batman and the world that surrounds him, as the Wayne family tries to protect their home.

Will Damian Wayne Be Seen in Live-Action?

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran had been tasked with supervising the studio's upcoming slate based on the characters of DC Comics. When it was time for the executives to present their plan to the press, they revealed that a movie about Bruce and Damian Wayne was in development, titled The Brave and the Bold. The upcoming story would mark the first time Damian Wayne would be featured in a major live-action Batman movie, presenting the concept of his version of Robin to the mainstream audience.

Merry Little Batman premieres on Prime Video on December 8.