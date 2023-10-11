This Christmas will be even better with the arrival of Merry Little Batman, Prime Video's holiday special that will feature lots of DC Comics action later this year. The streaming platform just released the first poster for the production, featuring Batman and Damian Wayne (Yonas Kibreab) in a Gotham snow globe as familiar evil grin lurks in the shadows. Both father and son will count on Alfred Pennyworth's help during this short adventure, as the hero's rogues gallery attempt to infiltrate his home.

In a twist of events, most of the responsibility to keep villains outside of Wayne Manor will fall on Damian's shoulders, as the young hero lives through his own horrifying version of Home Alone. He'll have to come up with clever ways of getting rid of the classic Batman villains trying to get into his base of operations if he wants to have any chance of saving Christmas. Hopefully, what Damian has in store can be enough to keep Gotham's most notorious criminals away from the house the World's Greatest Detective calls a home.

The project was originally meant to be released on Cartoon Network before eventually streaming on the then HBO Max, however, it was left without a distribution home after Warner Bros. decided to change a lot of their plans after their merger with Discovery. The fact that Merry Little Batman was initially a Cartoon Network production is evident from the talent behind it, with long-time Regular Show writer, Mike Thomas, directing the movie. And this won't be the last time the Waynes will be seen on Prime Video.

The Bat-Family Reunites

As a part of the acquisition deal that allowed Prime Video to distribute Merry Little Batman, the streaming platform also obtained the rights to launch its sequel, Bat-Family. The second movie will directly deal with the consequences of the holiday special, as more members of the team find out what happened to Damian while he was left alone. There is no release date attached to the project at this moment, but since the next installment isn't attached to a specific holiday, it might not be too long before it's released.

You can check out the first poster for Merry Little Batman below, before the movie premieres on Prime Video on December 8.