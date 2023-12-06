The Big Picture Merry Little Batman is a heartwarming Christmas story that embraces the goofier aspects of the character's history, providing a refreshing change from the usual dark and brooding portrayal of Batman.

Damian Wayne's relationship with his father is the backbone of the movie, highlighting the idea of building one's own family and giving Damian a childhood that Bruce could never experience.

The film offers something for everyone, with dynamic animation for children, smart dialogue for adults, and a potential fun holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy.

The Christmas season is finally here, and Merry Little Batman knows that better than anyone. A movie which inserts Damian Wayne (Yoneas Kibreab) into his own version of Home Alone, it delights with its ability to mix comedy with the dangers presented by the villains of Gotham City. The voice performances from the film enhance the experience joyfully, injecting energy into a wholesome story about a boy wanting to make his father proud. But when the father in question is Batman, things are more complicated than the challenges a normal child would have to face.

Merry Little Batman

Damian Wayne must defend his home from the supervillains intent on destroying the holidays. Release Date 08-12-2023 Director Mike Roth Cast Luke Wilson , James Cromwell , Yonas Kibreab , David Hornsby Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Superhero

What Is 'Merry Little Batman' About?

Directed by Mike Roth, who had primarily worked on animated television series before this, the movie begins with Batman (Luke Wilson) being sent away for a special mission, leaving Damian alone with Alfred (James Cromwell) inside Wayne Manor. In a dark turn of events for Christmas Eve, two burglars sneak into the residence while Gotham City's hero is away, leaving his son as the last line of defense. Since Damian isn't even old enough to be in middle school yet, the boy jumps straight into an adventure he isn't prepared for in an instant, with his father worried sick about him.

Unfortunately for everyone living at Wayne Manor, the burglars who attempted to break into the property work for The Joker (David Hornsby), Gotham's worst criminal and Batman's nemesis. The Clown Prince of Crime has a strong presence thanks to Merry Little Batman being an animated adventure, with the freedom a cartoon world gives to the character used to express unpredictable movements. Cesar Romero might've portrayed The Joker in a world that worked under silly rules, but nothing compares to seeing an animated version of the character changing the shape of his eyes depending on his emotional state.

Besides having to deal with The Joker before he ruins Christmas for everyone in Gotham City, Damian also has to face some of his father's greatest villains, including Poison Ivy (Theresa McLaughlin) and Bane (Chris Sullivan). What makes the world of Merry Little Batman work so well is how it never takes itself too seriously, allowing the silliest aspects of the character to shine while the Christmas adventure unfolds. In a cultural landscape where The Dark Knight is always related to endless brooding and graphic violence, it's refreshing to see a story that embraces the goofier aspects appreciated in the character's history.

Damian Wayne Is the Hero Gotham Needs in 'Merry Little Batman'

Yonas Kibreab portrays Damian Wayne with the exact energy and enthusiasm needed to contrast the dark aesthetic usually associated with Batman. Introduced as a boy eager to become a hero, just like his father, Damian is disappointed when Bruce doesn't allow him to rampage through the streets of Gotham throwing batarangs at villains. Batman's fears will come true when his son is left alone in the house, with The Joker's goons trying to take everything valuable they can find in the halls of the residence. The entire problem brings light to the backbone of Merry Little Batman.

Damian's relationship with his father is what makes Merry Little Batman a heartwarming Christmas story instead of a generic superhero tale. While movies like The Batman can portray the Caped Crusader as someone who's meant to be alone in a hopeless city, this animated holiday special lets the character be comfortable with the idea of building his own family. Even if it's not explored to a great extent in the movie, Bruce feels proud about giving Damian the childhood he could never experience due to the tragedy that turned him into a vigilante.

But when it comes to Damian's strengths as a hero on his own, Merry Little Batman made the best decision possible by portraying the character as selfish without making him look dumb. He's able to stop villains and escape dangerous situations because he's Batman's son, but he makes the wrong decisions on the journey because he's still a child. The contrast between his intelligent skills as a small vigilante and the chaos that follows him because of his still childish nature makes Damian a funny yet compelling protagonist.

'Merry Little Batman' Is a Christmas Gift for the Entire Family

Throughout his history, Batman has been aimed at different sectors of its audience, depending on the story. One of the most magical aspects of Merry Little Batman is how it has something for everyone to enjoy. From the dynamic animation that can keep children glued to the screen, to the smart dialogue that can amuse adults, the animated DC Christmas adventure can stand the test of time as a potential fun holiday tradition. Damian Wayne's journey is set to continue in an upcoming Bat-Family project, and if it's as creative as this movie was, Gotham City's protectors are in good hands.

For many years to come, Bruce and Damian's relationship might be explored as a dark bond between a father who can't lead a normal life and a boy who isn't comfortable with being a sidekick. But the magic of Merry Little Batman remains in the lighthearted nature of its lead characters, and the love they feel for one another. Even if Gotham City decides to continue creating unpredictable villains, the Waynes will always be around to stop them, with the Prime Video film celebrating Christmas by taking familiar characters and placing them in uncharted territory.

With energetic voice performances from the main cast, a humorous tone that doesn't overstay its welcome, and dynamic action that seamlessly goes from one fight to the next, Merry Little Batman is a lovely exploration of the mythology behind The Dark Knight, showing the cutest side of the relationship he has with his son. Yoneas Kibreab spectacularly builds Damian Wayne as Gotham City's greatest hero, in a wholesome adventure that the entire family can enjoy. The people of Gotham City have been looking for a Christmas miracle and Merry Little Batman is exactly what they needed.

Rating: 8/10

Merry Little Batman is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S. starting December 8.

