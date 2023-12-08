The Big Picture Merry Little Batman is an animated film on Prime Video that follows Damian Wayne, who must defend his home from supervillains who want to ruin Christmas.

The movie introduces a new version of The Joker, who tries to rob Batman's home, unaware that Damian is ready to protect it.

In Merry Little Batman, Damian Wayne and his father, Bruce Wayne, as they team up to fight against the villains and save Christmas in Gotham City.

Christmas just got a lot scarier. Collider is excited to present an exclusive clip from Merry Little Batman, Prime Video's animated film exploring the mythology of the Dark Knight in an adventure led by Damian Wayne (Yoneas Kibreab). The clip introduces a new version of The Joker (David Hornsby), with the villain trying to ruin Christmas for the Wayne family. The Clown Prince of Crime is visited by two of his hired guns, who regret to inform him that robbing a peculiar mansion was impossible for them. Little does The Joker know that they were trying to get into Batman's (Luke Wilson) home.

Merry Little Batman follows Damian in his own version of Home Alone, after Batman is sent far away due to a very important mission. With nothing else to do on Christmas Eve, the boy pretends he's a superhero, without actually being prepared to be one. This leads to him making life impossible for Alfred (James Cromwell), who's only trying to take care of him. Unfortunately for Damian, his wish comes true, and he has to protect his house from the people who work for The Joker. With no one around to save him, the boy has to suit up in the Batcave, just like his father does when Gotham City is in trouble.

Mike Roth directed Merry Little Batman, after previously working as a writer for shows such as Regular Show and Phineas and Ferb. The filmmaker has a plan to continue Damian's story, as he's also developing a Bat-Family project for Prime Video. The upcoming Christmas movie will also introduce several villains from Batman's rogue gallery, including Bane (Chris Sullivan) and Poison Ivy (Theresa McLaughlin).

Damian Wayne is the New Batman

Unlike most Batman adaptations released across film, television and video games, Merry Little Batman won't feature Bruce Wayne in the lead role. After growing up as Batman's son, Damian has learned a thing or two about fighting crime, even if his technique hasn't been perfected because his father doesn't allow him to roam the streets of Gotham. Since the tragedy that took his parents' lives didn't allow Bruce to live a normal childhood, he's trying to give Damian everything he wanted when he was a boy. But now it's time for father and son to team up against the villains who want to ruin Christmas for everyone in Gotham City.

You can check out Collider's exclusive clip from Merry Little Batman above, before the movie premieres on Prime Video on December 8.

Merry Little Batman

Damian Wayne must defend his home from the supervillains intent on destroying the holidays. Release Date 08-12-2023 Director Mike Roth Cast Luke Wilson , James Cromwell , Yonas Kibreab , David Hornsby Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Superhero

