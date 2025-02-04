Few films weave historical upheaval, supernatural intrigue, and sprawling family drama as ambitiously as Billie August's 1993 period piece The House of the Spirits. Adapted from a successful novel of the same title by Isabel Allende, the film boasts a cast of superstars: Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas, Glenn Close, and Jeremy Irons, among others. It is a movie that attempts to capture 20th-century life in Chile in its entirety, providing multiple perspectives that range from the elite political class, the working class, ordinary people affected by prevailing political factors, and the fantastical world of ghosts. Its themes are just as sweeping, delving into romance, politics, the supernatural, violence, revenge, family sagas, and class differences. The House of the Spirits is a melodrama that somehow works because of its grounded stories shared by solid characters, but it sometimes misses beats, in part because of this sweeping approach.

What Is 'The House of the Spirits' About?

The House of the Spirits centers on Esteban Trueba (Irons) and his descendants during his lifetime. Initially an ambitious miner in love with a girl from a rich and powerful family, Esteban promises to work hard to afford to marry the love of his life, Rosa (Teri Polo). Tragedy hits, and Rosa dies just when Esteban lucks out, and he quietly retires to the ranch he has just bought. He works hard, expending his ruthless cruelty on the tenants tending to his farm, and becomes a respected, wealthy landowner. Esteban marries Clara (Streep), the clairvoyant younger sister to Rosa, who knew from the very beginning about their fate as lovers. Together, they bear a daughter, Blanca (Winona Ryder), not before Esteban has raped another local woman and sired a son, Esteban Garcia (Vincent Gallo), with her. Central to the story is Glenn Close's Férula Trueba, the unmarried sister to Esteban whose questionable closeness with Clara becomes a thorn in her brother's jealous flesh. The relationship between the Truebas, where love and loyalty often clash with betrayal and control, drives the film's plot. For instance, Blanca rebelliously pursues forbidden love with a peasant's son, Pedro (Banderas), whom Esteban ironically detests for being from a lower class, marking a shift in the family's dynamics.

Mixed into this family saga are political elements of the period the film is set in, pitting Esteban's strong conservative views against the socialist worldview of his disapproved son-in-law, Pedro. The House of the Spirits explores how dictatorial tendencies turn against their proponents when power changes hands, emphasizing how power is transient. Weaved into the narrative is the use of the supernatural. Clara's powers connect the family's mystical and emotional threads in a saga where relationships bind and fracture the Truebas. Many elements in the film evoke symbolism at a personal and broader level. For instance, the resistance led by Pedro at Esteban's farm reflects the national struggle against dictatorship, while Esteban's relationship with his bastard son Garcia, who comes to bite him back, could symbolize Esteban's own destructive political journey. In the same way How the West Was Won explored different generations of a pioneer family in the Old West through America's evolving history, The House of the Spirits is as much about a family's story as it is about Chile's history.

‘The House of the Spirits’ Is Unique for Its Blend of Politics and Poltergeists