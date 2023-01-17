Only Murders In The Building has added another A-lister to its already star-studded cast. Meryl Streep has officially joined Season 3 of the Hulu hit comedy. The announcement comes from a video on Instagram posted by series star Selena Gomez as she sits with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The video begins with the three revealing that they are on set of the show’s latest season, with Gomez asking “Could this honestly get any better?” Before turning the camera to Andrea Martin and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania star Paul Rudd, who responds “Well, I do think it could get a little bit better.” As the three-time Oscar winner pops up from behind to offer some assistance to her new cast mates.

Only Murders In The Building is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman and stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as a team of true crime podcasters who work to solve the murders that occur inside their apartment building. The first season was a critical and ratings hit, garnering seventeen Emmy nominations and winning three. This latest season will look to investigate the murder of Rudd’s Ben Glenroy, teased at the end of the second season as he’s killed on stage during one of Oliver Putnam’s (Short) Broadway shows.

Along with Streep and Rudd, Grey’s Anatomy and The Cabin in the Woods star Jesse Williams will also join the upcoming season as a documentarian who becomes interested in the podcast team's latest case. Other series regulars include Tina Fey, Amy Ryan, and Nathan Lane. The latter two can also be seen in the first trailer for director Ari Aster’s new thriller Beau is Afraid.

Although Streep is best known for her performances on the big screen, she recently made her return to TV in 2019, playing the mother-in-law to Nicole Kidman’s Celeste during Season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies, earning an Emmy nomination for the role. She is also expected to appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations alongside Diane Lane and Kit Harrington.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is expected to release at some point in 2023. While Hulu has been tight-lipped about a release date or full plot details, the on-set posts leave fans assured that they are well into production.

