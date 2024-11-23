Meryl Streep is one of the foremost actors in Hollywood, not just during her lifetime, but arguably, in all of cinema's history. With the inexplicable ability to excel in seemingly any role that she undertakes, it can genuinely feel like Streep is able to bring any character to life. Whether she's playing an emotionally strained mother, like in Kramer vs. Kramer, or an endearing up-and-coming actress, like in Only Murders in the Building, Streep isn't just consistently commercially successful, but also critically acclaimed. Among actors, Streep holds the record for most Academy Award nominations, with an impressive 21 nominations over the course of her career, as well as the record for most Golden Globe nominations with 33 total nominations.

Regardless of whether it's on the silver screen or on television, it almost seems as though Meryl Streep can really do everything. However, by her own account, Streep shared her one thespian flaw: method acting. In the iconic and stylish mid-2000s film, The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep utilized method acting in order to bring the cold callousness of her character to life, although the experience proved so unpleasant that she decided to never attempt it again.

Meryl Streep Tried Method Acting in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada is one of Streep's most recognizable roles, as her performance as one of fashion's most influential figures remains endlessly quotable to this day. Widely believed to be based on Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Priestly was known for her sharp wit and cold persona, a picture-perfect idealization of a widely successful yet abrasive boss. In order to bring this persona to life, Streep decided to utilize method acting, remaining aloof and distant from her co-stars throughout the production of the movie. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Streep shared that, "It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer. I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed! I said, "Well, it's the price you pay for being boss!" That's the last time I ever attempted a Method thing!" Ultimately, despite the successful results of this experiment, Streep's experience was so unpleasant that she decided never to try method acting again.

'The Devil Wears Prada's Characters Have a Memorable and Entertaining Dynamic

Despite how challenging it was for the actress, Streep's off-camera commitment to embodying Miranda Priestly proved incredibly beneficial for the final product. The Devil Wears Prada remains an endlessly beloved film specifically because of the charming personalities and memorable dynamics between the characters, made possible by its star-studded cast, from Stanley Tucci's Nigel, whose kind and personable charm made him stand out in the harsh brutality of the fashion world, to Emily Blunt's Emily, who embodies that cutthroat competitiveness in their industry. However, the most important dynamic in the film is that between Miranda and her newest assistant, Andy, played by the charming Anne Hathaway. In the aforementioned EW interview, Hathaway shared her perspective on Streep's acting methods, saying, "I did feel intimidated, but I always felt cared for. I knew that whatever she was doing to create that fear, I appreciated [because] I also knew she was watching out for me."

While Streep is unlikely to give method acting another attempt, the actress will be making a return in the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. As fashion has evolved over the years, audiences wait with bated breath at the return of Miranda Priestly.

