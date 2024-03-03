The Big Picture In Meryl Streep's first starring role in Kramer vs Kramer , she was marred by Dustin Hoffman's physical and verbal abuse.

The 1979 Best Picture, Kramer vs. Kramer, is one of those films critics and fans will continue to treasure year after year. Based on Avery Corman's best-selling novel, the movie was nominated for nine Academy Awards for its spellbinding, emotionally vulnerable script and grade-A acting. On paper, there’s no better treat than paring Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman together for a story that involves a divorced couple battling for the custody of their seven-year-old son Billy (Justin Henry). By far, the picture showcases the most memorable and gripping performances of their careers. However, the duo walked away from the acclaimed film with a strained relationship.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Times about the #MeToo movement, Meryl Streep addressed the decades-long rumors of Hoffman's sexual harassment during the making of the film. The three-time Oscar winner confessed her co-star did "overstep" her boundaries when it came to trying to trigger her emotions for a specific scene. It's well known that Dustin Hoffman has held a strong reputation as a method actor throughout showbiz (he once refused to sleep for three days to play his character in Marathon Man), but method acting is supposed to be practiced by oneself. Not only did Hoffman physically abuse Streep, but he also verbally insulted the actress on the set of Kramer vs Kramer in disturbing ways.

Why Did Dustin Hoffman Slap Meryl Streep in 'Kramer vs. Kramer'?

Directed by Robert Benton, Kramer vs Kramer was Meryl Streep's first starring role in a movie. At that time, Hoffman was already a highly respected Hollywood actor who appeared in some of the greatest films of all time, like The Graduate (1967), Midnight Cowboy (1969), and All the President's Men (1976). Going into the production of the film, both actors were dealing with stressful situations in their personal lives. Streep had recently lost her fiancé, actor John Cazale, to cancer, and Hoffman was dealing with a heated divorce from American actress Anne Byrne, whom he had been married to for ten long years.

The dramatic script required both stars to pull from their deepest emotions. In one particular scene, Streep and Hoffman's characters are arguing when she walks out into the hallway, quite upset. According to Michael Schulman's unauthorized biography of the star, Her Again: Becoming Meryl Streep, before Streep walked out into the hall, Hoffman had slapped the actress across the face, unrehearsed, to boil her anger even more. Schulman recounts, "[Director Robert] Benton heard the slap and saw Meryl charge into the hallway. We're dead, he thought. The picture's dead. She's going to bring us up with the Screen Actors Guild. Instead, Meryl went on and acted the scene."

It was Streep's first take and first movie, and yet she remained professional and triumphant. As per NYT, the actress commented that actors tend to fall into a tricky position when they feel the freedom of acting in character. But Hoffman's method acting approach was more than overstepping with the young Streep. In the most famous scene from the movie, "I want my son," the divorced couple sit across from each other at a restaurant table with glasses of wine. Hoffman decided to spice things up with a bit of improvisation by throwing the glass against the wall. Prior to the scene, Hoffman had supposedly only told the cameraman that he was going to break the glass, which is clear from Streep's genuinely shocked reaction. She yelled at her co-star after the take, saying, "Next time you do that, I'd appreciate you letting me know," as mentioned in Vanity Fair.

Hoffman Mentally Abused Streep Throughout the Making of the Film

Sadly, the abuse didn't stop with the slap. In the courtroom scene, Dustin Hoffman tried to provoke Meryl Streep to pour out her darkest sadness by whispering in her ear the name of her recently deceased husband-to-be right before the cameras had rolled. The producer, Richard Fischoff, confessed Hoffman didn't stop provoking the newbie actress to ignite a fire under her for several takes, as mentioned in Schulman's book.

The Tootsie actor "goaded" Streep with specific details he knew about her personal life. Despite this, director Benton praised her for the court scene, commending the actress for remaining overly confident in her own talent. Benton explained, "Part of the pleasure she must have taken is showing to Dustin she didn't need to be slapped. She could have delivered anything to anybody at any time."

Furthermore, The Post star brought up another concerning issue, which started at the beginning of working with Hoffman on Kramer vs Kramer. This situation reemerged from a 1979 TIME interview with Streep — reported by ET — that detailed the time Hoffman met Streep for the first time and he touched her breast. Meryl Streep thought, "What an obnoxious pig," she told TIME. However, this messy encounter was apparently a false account of how things really went down (a comment the actress made decades ago). Streep's representative told ET her wording about the incident was not correct in the TIME's article, although inappropriate behavior did occur between the two when they first met. The statement elaborated, "There was an offense, and it is something for which Dustin apologized, and Meryl accepted that."

Dustin Hoffman Has Been Accused of Sexual Misconduct More Than Just Once

Robert De Niro describes Dustin Hoffman as "an actor with the everyman's face who embodied the heartbreakingly human." In spite of Dustin Hoffman's New Hollywood reputation and notable filmography, the star's harassment history trails further than just Meryl Streep. According to an article written by TheHollywood Reporter, a seventeen-year-old intern, Anna Graham Hunter, was working as a PA on the set of the TV movie Death of a Salesman (1985) when Hoffman sexually and verbally harassed her. Hunter's first day involved Hoffman asking her for a foot massage, which turned out to be more flirtatious than expected. Hoffman grabbed her ass and, in doing so, proceeded to talk about sex with her. Another day, the actor made crude comments when the intern was taking his breakfast order by saying, "I’ll have a hard-boiled egg...and a soft-boiled clitoris."

It was not until 2017 that the sexual misconduct came to light after the intern's confession. As per the Guardian, Dustin Hoffman replied to Hunter's statement with an apology, pleading his actions were "not reflective of who I am." It was also believed Hoffman consecutively grouped actress Kathryn Rossetter "night after night" offstage during Death of a Salesman. Rossetter was said to have looked up to Hoffman as an acting role model who helped launch her career, but her on-set experience with him made her understand he was demoralizing, manipulative, and a pig towards women, as per The Hollywood Reporter. 2017 marked the year Dustin Hoffman was put under the spotlight for having five accounts of harassment under his belt. USA Today remarks that new women have outspokenly addressed the claims about the actor's sexually predatory behavior — Hoffman's attorney, Mark A. Neubauer, has since called the accusations “defamatory falsehoods."

Being one of the first victims, Meryl Streep's troubling experience with Dustin Hoffman in Kramer vs Kramer proves just how strong she was in remaining professional in her work despite the disrespect. As one of the greatest living actresses to date, Streep believes in forgiveness and equality in her industry, as she knew people were different back then compared to the ever-changing industry where she continues to thrive. In the NYT interview, the actress stated that she forgave her co-star, commenting, "It was overstepping. But I think those things are being corrected in this moment. And they're not politically corrected; they're fixed. They will be fixed, because people won't accept it anymore. So that's a good thing."

Kramer vs. Kramer is available to rent on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

