Known for her astounding versatility and the almost effortlessly way she nails every role with nuance and believably, the Academy Award-winning Meryl Streep is one of the most well-known names in the movie industry. This is, of course, understandable, especially considering that she is also one of the most Oscar-nominated stars, gathering an impressive 21 nominations under her belt thus far.

With that being said, this acting chameleon has delivered many iconic performances in memorable movies over the years. However, some are particularly worth revisiting, whether that be because of how layered or simply how beloved her diverse characters are. It's impossible to be indifferent to Streep's talents, even on a second viewing. As such, we look back at some of the most rewatchable Meryl Streep movies, ranking the films by overall greatness.

10 'The Bridges of Madison County' (1995)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Image Via Warner Bros.

Based on the novel by Robert James Waller, this Clint Eastwood movie centers around a lonely Italian-American housewife (played by Streep, who delivers a heartfelt and moving performance). Francesca has a passionate affair with a National Geographic photographer (played by Eastwood himself) over a few days, with its impact deeply impacting and inciting her to confront her life commitments.

An iconic duo like Eastwood and Streep in the same movie immediately makes The Bridges of Madison County worth watching. However, its emotional depth and the way it tackles themes of love and sacrifice make it a highly rewatchable movie. As always, Streep's performance is top-notch and adds a lot to the film, earning the iconic star widespread acclaim.

The Bridges of Madison County Release Date June 2, 1995 Cast Clint Eastwood , Meryl Streep , Annie Corley , Victor Slezak , Jim Haynie , Sarah Zahn , Christopher Kroon , Phyllis Lyons Runtime 135 Minutes

Watch on Apple TV

9 'Out of Africa' (1985)

Director: Sydney Pollack

Image via Universal Studios

Sydney Pollack's romantic drama based on Isak Dinesen's autobiographical book centers around a Danish woman who finds herself facing the challenges of colonial life after moving to Kenya in the early 20th century and embarks on a self-discovery journey. In the meantime, she develops a touching bond with hunter Denys.

Featuring masterful direction, striking cinematography that captures the African landscape with precision, and fantastic storytelling that meditates on the complexities of human connection and cultural conflict, the seven-time Oscar-winning Out of Africa is among the most rewatchable films in Streep's career. It is arguably one of the finest in the actor's body of work, and she successfully delivers nothing short of an incredible performance, conveying the character's resilience with precision.

Out of Africa (1985) Release Date December 20, 1985 Cast Meryl Streep , Robert Redford , Klaus Maria Brandauer , Michael Kitchen , Malick Bowens , Joseph Thiaka Runtime 150

Watch on Apple TV+

8 'Julie & Julia' (2009)

Director: Nora Ephron

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Alternating between the lives of two women, famous chef Julia Child (Streep) and contemporary writer Julie Powell (Amy Adams), Julie & Julia delivers a charming narrative that sheds light on the pursuit of one's dreams and the dedication to achieving goals. In the film, Julie attempts to cook all 524 recipes from Julia Child’s cookbook in one year.

Although only Streep received an Oscar nod for her performance, Streep and the extraordinarily talented Adams are fantastic in their dramatic roles, delivering nuanced portrayals and perfectly capturing their character's passions and how they can, in turn, inspire others. Those who enjoy female-centric heartfelt dramas probably want to give the inspirational (and thus rewatchable) Julie & Julia a try, as it flawlessly blends humorous and touching moments with character development and culinary pleasure.

Watch on Apple TV+

7 'Death Becomes Her' (1992)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Image via Universal Pictures

Directed by iconic Back to the Future filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and often praised for its sharp humor and satirical exploration of vanity, Death Becomes Her is an underrated dark comedy following two rival women, played by Streep and Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn) who, after drinking a potion that promises eternal youth, begin facing devastating consequences, with their bodies slowly falling apart.

There are many reasons why the cult classic Death Becomes Her is an accessible and easily revisitable movie, namely its genre-bending, engaging horror and comedy premise, the special effects, and the over-the-top but fun performances. Streep, for one, showcases her astounding talents in the comedic field and adds humor to her memorable character, elevating the film to higher ground.

Watch on Apple TV+

6 'Sophie's Choice' (1982)

Director: Alan J. Pakula

Image via Universal Pictures

Streep is the lead star in Alan J. Pakula's Sophie's Choice, a critically acclaimed drama following a Polish immigrant and Holocaust survivor living in Brooklyn after the Second World War. As for the movie's narrator, though, Stingo, a young writer played by Peter MacNicol, steps into the role. In the film, he becomes friends with Sophie and her lover (Kevin Kline).

This character-driven drama is undoubtedly a must-see movie for anyone who enjoys the emotional depth that those specific movies feature through their touching and emotional narratives. Handling complex themes such as guilt and trauma essentially in a devastating Holocaust context, Sophie's Choice understandably features one of the most dramatic performances in Streep's career. For these reasons, J. Paukula's movie can easily be considered one of the Streep features worth visiting a second time.

Watch on Amazon Prime

5 'Kramer vs. Kramer' (1979)

Director: Robert Benton

Image via Columbia Pictures

The main focus of this Robert Benton Best Picture Oscar winner is Dustin Hoffman's Ted Kramer and his wife Joanna (Streep), who suddenly leaves him, forcing him to care for their son alone. When Joanna returns after a while seeking custody, a legal battle between the two ensues.

It's not surprising that Benton's 1979 movie is highly rewatchable, considering the high-quality production: it took home five Academy Awards not only for Best Picture but also for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress (among others). Even though Streep doesn't have much screen time compared to the movie's lead performance, she still delivers a compelling portrayal that has rightfully earned her the Oscar. The movie sheds light on family dynamics and parenthood, compellingly exploring these universal themes.

Kramer vs. Kramer Release Date December 19, 1979 Cast Dustin Hoffman , Meryl Streep , Jane Alexander , Justin Henry Runtime 105 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

4 'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Director: Phyllida Lloyd

Image via Universal Pictures

When the topic is the most rewatchable Meryl Streep movies, Mamma Mia! ranks undeniably high on the list. The iconic storyline focuses on Amanda Seyfried's Sophie Sheridan, who is about to get married when she finds her mother's (Streep in one of her most recognizable roles) old diary, learning that her father could be one of three men. She then invites them all to the wedding and unexpected revelations take place.

Despite its mixed reviews, Mamma Mia! was and continues to be a success all over the globe. It almost goes without saying that the sing-a-long ABBA soundtrack is one of the aspects that makes the rewatch value for this Phyllida Lloyd movie so incredibly high. On top of that, Mamma Mia! was shot in stunning locations, with beautiful scenery and a lighthearted, feel-good narrative that even those who don't like musicals may find themselves enjoying.

Mamma Mia Release Date July 2, 2008 Cast Amanda Seyfried , Stellan Skarsgård , Pierce Brosnan , Nancy Baldwin , Colin Firth , Heather Emmanuel Runtime 108

Watch on Max

3 'Little Women' (2019)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Based on Louisa May Alcott's iconic classic novel of the same name, Little Women mostly focuses on the lives of the four March sisters (played by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen) as they navigate through life and learn valuable lessons on love and family. It was Greta Gerwig's major success before her 2023 summer hit Barbie, even earning six Academy Award nominations.

While Streep's role isn't a standout, she still succeeds in delivering a witty performance as Aunt March, adding humor to the movie and consequently making it even more entertaining. The engrossing narrative and the timeless themes of coming-of-age and gender roles that it tackles added to its cozy atmosphere, aesthetics, and beautiful cinematography make the heartwarming film genuinely revistiable, particularly during the colder months.

Watch on Hulu

2 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Director: Wes Anderson

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of Wes Anderson's landmark works is the stop-motion animated movie Fantastic Mr. Fox, based on Roald Dahl's children's novel. The story centers around Mr. Fox, voiced by George Clooney, who plans a heist on the farmers of the valley despite the disapproval of his wife (perfectly voiced by Streep, showcasing her natural voice acting gifts). Meanwhile, throughout this wild adventure, Mr. Fox must help the animal community survive.

Fantastic Mr. Fox is indeed fantastic, and its rewatchability is undeniable, whether because of the unique animation or the storytelling approach, which is so typical of Anderson. Exploring identity and humanity's impact on the environment, the charming Fantastic Mr. Fox is also a clever and creative animated comedy filled with heart that ultimately provides audiences of all ages with a great time in front of the screen.

Watch on Disney+

1 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Director: David Frankel

Image via 20th Century Studios

Although Anne Hathaway had already risen to fame at that point, the stylish The Devil Wears Prada was a significant landmark in the star's career. The story centers around Hathaway's college graduate and aspiring journalist who lands a job as the assistant of a powerful editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine played by none other than Streep. Andy embarks on a power self-discovery journey and attempts to balance her work and personal lives.

It is impossible to read "Meryl Streep" and not immediately think of Miranda Priestly, as the legendary character is still one of the most significant roles in the actor's decades-long career. David Frankel's rewatchable movie greatly benefits from the performances it features. However, it is also incredibly directed, edited, and written, featuring a creative and clever narrative that highlights the challenges often faced at the workplace.

Watch on Max

NEXT: The 25 Best Meryl Streep Movies, Ranked