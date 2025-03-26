Meryl Streep is one of the greatest actresses of all time, with 21 Oscar nominations and a resume full of bonafide classics. The bulk of her '80s and '90s work is already stellar, but Streep arguably reached new heights of critical and commercial success with her 21st-century oeuvre. Whether she's playing a fierce editor, a legendary cook, or a real-life political figure, Streep continues to dominate awards season with performances that always get people talking.

Alas, not all of her nominations have been created equal. While many were well-earned, others felt more like automatic nods given her iconic status as an outright living legend. From Oscar-bait performances to full-blown transformations, here’s a ranking of Streep's nine Oscar nominations of the 21st century so far — from the least memorable to the most magnificent. Taste is subjective, but most movie fans can agree that some of Streep's Oscar acknowledgments are far superior.

9 'Florence Foster Jenkins' (2016)

Nominated for Best Actress at the 89th Academy Awards

Image via Paramount Pictures

Florence Foster Jenkins features one of Streep’s funniest performances. Based on the true story of socialite Florence Foster Jenkins, the film follows her dream of becoming an opera singer despite having a truly awful voice. Streep fully embraces the role, delivering a delightfully over-the-top performance. Hugh Grant is solid as her devoted manager and companion, but it’s The Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg who steals the show with his hilarious reactions and impressive piano skills. The film never takes itself too seriously, and Streep seems to be having a blast playing such an eccentric character.

Still, the film’s two Oscar nominations were somewhat surprising. While the nod for Best Costume Design made sense (the costumes are fantastic), Streep’s nomination felt like a stretch. Was she really on the same level as Emma Stone (La La Land), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), and Natalie Portman (Jackie) that year? She’s entertaining but not necessarily awards-worthy. Her spot should have gone to Amy Adams, who was brilliant in Arrival and shockingly left out of the lineup.