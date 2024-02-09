With a whopping 21 nominations under her belt, Meryl Streep is by far the most Oscar-nominated actor to have ever lived, almost twice as many nods as the second most nominated actor, Katherine Hepburn. Those bountiful Academy Award nominations haven't been coming from nowhere, though. Streep really is one of the most talented actresses of all time, capable of transforming herself into any character and conveying more emotion and complexity than most other thespians in the industry.

If there's a standout Meryl Streep performance, it's very likely that it was nominated for an Oscar. After all, no less than a third of the 63 narrative feature films that Streep has starred in have earned her a nod. However, there have been certain occasions in which even the Academy, in their never-ending love for this legendary actress, have snubbed her work. Some of Streep's very best performances stand out not only because she's fantastic in them, but because they didn't give her a shot at Oscar gold.

10 'Little Women' (2019)

Directed by Greta Gerwig

Louisa May Alcott's Little Women is one of the most essential pieces of American literature ever created, and as such, it has been adapted for the screen several times. Perhaps the best of these interpretations is the one helmed by Greta Gerwig in 2019's Little Women, a coming-of-age period drama about four young sisters determined to live life on their own terms.

Gerwig brings a much-welcome air of modern complexity and themes to Alcott's legendary story, anchored by a terrific cast. Meryl Streep plays the sisters' Aunt March, a rich and cynical woman who, deep down, loves her nieces. Streep steals every scene that her limited amount of screen time grants her, commanding the film with a portrayal of Aunt March that brings the kind of nuance and emotion to the role that one could expect from any Streep performance. Though she didn't earn any major accolades for this performance, the film's ensemble won numerous ones.

9 'Defending Your Life' (1991)

Directed by Albert Brooks

Although he's definitely best known for acting, Albert Brooks has also directed a few films. His best work behind the camera is arguably Defending Your Life, a creative fantasy dramedy that examines the (after)lives of the recently deceased in a unique court-like setting. Brooks stars as a man who was recently killed in a car crash, opposite Streep playing the woman that he falls in love with in the afterlife.

Defending Your Life is one of the best satires of the '90s, what with its unique interpretation of purgatory and how it relates to themes of regret and love. Streep is both funny and dramatic, both endearing and complex. Her chemistry with her co-star is fantastic, and she makes it very easy to believe that he's so madly in love with her. She didn't receive any major precursor nominations for her work, but she certainly deserved them.

8 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Directed by Wes Anderson

To date, a voice performance in an animated film is yet to be recognized by the Academy, and that's an absolute travesty. There have been many movies over the years with outstanding voice casts, including the intensely Wes Anderson-esque Fantastic Mr. Fox. Based on a story by Roald Dahl, it's a quirky caper where a fox who used to raid farms can't resist returning to his old ways, having to help his community survive the farmers' revenge.

With Anderson's signature wry humor, mixed with some really charming stop-motion animation, Mr. Fox is one of the best animated features of the 21st century. Streep voices Mrs. Fox, the protagonist's cautious and loving wife, with lots of heart. As the characters' moral compass and the film's core of compassion and loyalty, Mrs. Fox is always a calming presence when she's on-screen, thanks to Streep's gentle and understated work. Since the bias against voice acting seems to be an industry-wide problem, Mrs. Fox didn't get any love in any important precursors.

7 'Manhattan' (1979)

Directed by Woody Allen

Over the course of his career, Woody Allen's work has definitely had its ups and downs, but his early movies were usually pretty consistently amazing. Manhattan, a romantic dramedy where a divorced television writer falls in love with his best friend's mistress, is usually regarded as one of his best films.

As one of the top 1970s films, Manhattan is as graceful and energetic as you'd expect, displaying all of Allen's best skills as a writer and a director. Streep also shines in what was only her third feature film, playing the protagonist's bitter ex-wife. She has a very limited role, but she steals the whole film with her collected and elegant performance, making her absence constantly felt. She only got a BAFTA nomination, but that year, she was nominated for an Oscar for The Deer Hunter (only her second performance ever), so it's doubtful that she felt too sad about this snub.

6 'It's Complicated' (2009)

Directed by Nancy Meyers

Meryl Streep is, of course, best known (and most often praised) for her terrific dramatic performances, which were the ones that put her in the spotlight in the first place. However, she has proved on repeated occasions to be just as talented a comedic actress, in movies like the funny and sexy It's Complicated. In it, Streep and Alec Baldwin play an old couple who, after ten years of divorce, unexpectedly reignite the spark in their relationship. Just when they thought they had them all figured out, they have to get their lives sorted out.

Baldwin and Steve Martin are fantastic in their supporting performances, but this is Streep's movie through and through. It's her seductive, sincere performance as an aging woman still very much yearning for love that makes It's Complicated one of the most underrated rom-coms of recent years. For it, Streep received a Golden Globe nomination, but she was beaten by none other than herself for Julie & Julia.

5 'Marvin's Room' (1996)

Directed by Jerry Zaks

Melodramatic but not sappy, poignant but never manipulative, Marvin's Room is a drama where a fiercely independent woman and her rebellious son return to the home that she left seventeen years prior, where her older sister stayed behind to look after their bedridden father, Marvin. A realistic and deeply humanistic look at death and mortality, it's a terrific movie with a terrific cast.

The star-studded ensemble includes legends like Diane Keaton (who got an Oscar nomination for her performance), Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro, but Streep shines in one of the most underappreciated performances of her career. At the epicenter of a highly dysfunctional family, her portrayal of a complex and not always fully likable woman is as deeply human and layered as one would expect. She earned a Golden Globe nod for the picture, but nothing else of note.

Directed by Jonathan Demme

The original The Manchurian Candidate from 1962 is one of the best movies of the '60s, and although its 2000s remake isn't nearly as exceptional, it's very much an underrated conspiracy thriller. In it, soldiers are being kidnapped and brainwashed for sinister purposes in the midst of the Gulf War. Directed by the same Jonathan Demme who made pictures like The Silence of the Lambs, one can tell exactly what to expect from a movie like this.

In the film, Streep portrays Eleanor Shaw, a villain far more vile than any other character the actress has played before or has played since. She might genuinely care for the future of her country, but her ruthless nature and power-hungry ways trump any redeeming qualities she may otherwise have. Streep relishes the role, but without ever letting Shaw turn into a cartoonish villain. At all times, she feels complex, mysterious, and all too real, earning Streep BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations.

3 'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd

Without a doubt, one of Streep's most iconic roles of the 21st century (perhaps of her entire career), Donna from Mamma Mia! used to be the lead singer of a band. Her daughter, soon to be wed, discovers that there are three men who could very well be her father. Using hit songs by the renowned Swedish pop group ABBA, she tries to decipher which of the men is the lucky guy.

This is as incredibly entertaining as wedding rom-coms get, let alone the infectiously catchy music and the simple yet delightfully fun story. The cast is incredible, perhaps Meryl Streep most of all. Her Donna is caring and lovable, while leaving lots of room for the free-spirited and adventurous youngster that still lies inside her. Because of this, Streep got a Golden Globe nomination, though she deserved much more.

2 'The Hours' (2002)

Directed by Stephen Daldry

The period drama The Hours was nominated for an admirable nine Oscars, even if none of them were for Streep. It's the story of how the novel Mrs. Dalloway affects three generations of women who have, in some way, had to deal with suicide in their lives. It's a weighty subject, but handled with such emotion and anchored by such strong performances that it never feels pointlessly depressing.

Everyone in the cast is great, perhaps particularly Nicole Kidman, who won an Oscar for her leading performance. However, anyone who has seen the movie will agree that Streep was very much deserving of a Best Actress nod alongside Kidman. She plays the former lover of a dying poet, and imbues her performance with a quiet and tortured power that not many other actresses would have been capable of. For her efforts, she received a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG nomination.

1 'Death Becomes Her' (1992)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

With the perfect blend of horror and camp, Robert Zemeckis made Death Becomes Her one of the best dark comedies of the '90s. It tells the story of a fading actress who learns of an immortality treatment, seeing it as a way to finally overcome her rival. Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis are pitch-perfect in it, but Meryl Streep is the one who steals the show with what might just be her most underrated work.

The Academy does have a history of not often recognizing comedic performances, so it's hardly surprising that the campy brilliance of Streep's work on this movie went unnoticed, but it hardly makes it any less of a tragedy. She's funny, villainous, she perfectly embodies the film's themes of femininity and aging, and she nails the body horror elements that Zemeckis throws into the picture. She only got a Golden Globe nomination for this performance, but she didn't need anything else to prove that she's one of the most versatile thespians who have ever graced the silver screen.

