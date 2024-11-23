It goes without saying that Robert De Niro is one of the finest actors to ever grace the screen. Just look at all the filmmakers he's worked with through the years, from Quentin Tarantino on Jackie Brown to Francis Ford Coppola on The Godfather: Part Two. Then, of course, there's Martin Scorsese, who has worked with the two-time Academy Award winner on 10 different feature films. While there have been plenty of filmmakers in Hollywood who have praised the actor's name, De Niro's other admirer is none other than the veteran queen of the screen, Meryl Streep, who shares the podium with De Niro as arguably the best actress of her generation. More intriguing is that Streep credits De Niro for having shaped her acting career.

Robert De Niro Offers a Scene-Stealing Performance in 'Mean Streets'

In Mean Streets, De Niro's portrayal of Johny Boy, a reckless gambler who plays games with dangerous gang members in New York's Little Italy, was his first of many collaborations with Scorsese and remains one of his most raw and magnetic performances. Johny Boy is impulsive and erratic, and De Niro's energy matches the chaos and the danger of his character's world. De Niro's interpretation of Johny Boy is marked with a charisma that is as captivating as it is unsettling. Playing opposite Harvey Keitel’s more grounded Charlie, whom the movie's plot is anchored around, De Niro brings a wildness to Johny Boy that counterbalances Charlie. Where Charlie grapples with moral dilemmas, as he is neither fully immersed in his uncle's gangster world nor decided on choosing another path, De Niro embraces his character's volatile and self-destructive nature with a standout enthusiasm that film critic Roger Ebert described as "a performance filled with urgency and restless desperation."

It’s not just the rebellious nature and manic charisma of Johnny Boy that De Niro perfects. He also shows Johnny Boy's underlying vulnerability, making the character more complex than the archetypal street tough. De Niro's portrayal adds tension to every scene with Keitel’s Charlie, who both fears for and is fascinated by his friend’s disregard for safety. In Johnny Boy, De Niro laid the groundwork for his career-long exploration of the complex antihero, a type he and Scorsese would later refine in films like Taxi Driver and Raging Bull.

What Did Meryl Streep Learn from Robert De Niro During their Collaboration?

Streep went from an admirer of De Niro to a collaborator. She revealed how in 1973, when she had just completed drama school and was cleaning urinals for a living, she stepped into the movie theater to offer fan support to a college friend who had landed a role in a mainstream movie. In the movie, a little-known actor's performance got her attention. Months later, Streep would see the same actor again, this time in Mean Streets, and she was blown away, deciding that the way De Niro embodied his character in the movie is how she would love to ply her trade.

"The second time I saw Robert De Niro, I said to myself that's the kind of actor I want to be. That's what I wanna do and I wanna do it with the commitment, and the passion, and the skill, and the beauty with which he applies to it. And he's been my beacon for fifty years." — Meryl Streep

In 1978, Streep shared the screen with her idol in the epic war film The Deer Hunter, a film that earned her the first of her record-breaking 21 Oscar nominations. The two would reunite for Falling in Love (1984), a romantic drama about two married strangers who develop a connection on a New York City train. Their next on-screen collaboration was in Marvin’s Room (1996), where Streep and De Niro play siblings dealing with family challenges. Through these collaborations, Streep provided insights into what she learned from De Niro's process of embodying a role. She was amazed at De Niro's attention to detail. Citing their collaboration in Falling in Love, Streep shared how De Niro spent three hours trying out identical jackets just to get the one that he felt perfectly embodied the character he was playing.

Almost 50 years after Mean Streets, De Niro and Streep remain two of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, with five Academy Awards between them (three for Streep, two for De Niro). De Niro’s body of work with Scorsese remains a gold standard in film. Streep and De Niro's shared legacy speaks of their commitment to their trade in their remarkable journeys, both sparked by that unforgettable performance that forever changed the way Streep saw film acting.

