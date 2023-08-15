The Big Picture Romantic comedies in the 2000s, featuring respected actors like Meryl Streep and Diane Keaton, were highly regarded, but the genre has declined in quality in recent years.

It's Complicated starring Meryl Streep showcased her ability to effortlessly switch between calm and stressed, and highlighted the complexity of individuals in difficult situations.

There is a need for successful and talented actors like Streep to fill the romantic comedy gap, and a potential resurgence of the genre may require rom-coms that balance drama and comedy.

The 2000s had about as many romantic comedies as it did spaghetti straps, and looking back, we might've been taking that era for granted. The influx of Nancy Meyers and Nora Ephron rom-coms are long behind us, and all that's left are a few sub-par imitations each year that—for the most part—aren't even worth seeing. Romantic comedies didn't use to be so lowbrow, with respected actors like Meryl Streep and Diane Keaton headlining some of the largest films of the genre in the 2000s. For some reason, once we hit the 2010s, the solid rom-coms we became so accustomed to watching went flying out the window.

It's Complicated, a 2009 romantic comedy directed by Meyers, simply wouldn't happen today, and though that's a crime to society as a whole, there's been more of an importance placed on serious dramas and comedies, leaving a massive hole where rom-coms used to live. To quote Frances McDormand in her 2018 speech after winning the Academy Award for Best Actress: "Meryl, if you do it, everybody else will." So, maybe we need to heed McDormand's sentiment: cast Meryl Streep in more romantic comedies—and everyone else will follow suit.

Meryl Streep’s Performance in ‘It’s Complicated’ Is Rom-Com Perfection

In It's Complicated, Streep plays Jane, a divorcee who rekindles her former marriage to Jake, played by Alec Baldwin, which gets even more complex once she starts up a simultaneous relationship with Adam (Steve Martin), her architect. (So, yeah, it really is complicated.) The film somehow clumps together baking, a home renovation, a college graduation, and smoking weed into one, big, tangled-up-headphones bit of film perfection. Jane is supposed to be a character who wanders through life pretty effortlessly (or at least appears from the outside that everything is effortless) and Streep does an outstanding job of making the switch from effortless to stressed as soon as things in her life become more complex between her and Jake. It sheds a deeper light on how complicated a normally-calm person can become when just one thing in their life gets out of whack, and as per usual, Streep is able to nail the performance in a way that feels incredibly natural and relatable.

Streep has gotten to a point in her career where she can be picky about what she chooses to act in, including passion projects like the hit musical Mamma Mia! and the (sadly) commercially unsuccessful Ricki and the Flash. Just as much as she can alter our collective brainwaves in more serious films like Kramer vs. Kramer and The Iron Lady, she can do the same with films like It's Complicated. Streep brings an honest quality to her characters that are tough to replicate—no matter how large or small the person she’s playing, she’s able to root them back down into reality, from smaller-town people like Jane all the way up to big-name icons like Julia Child. In Julie & Julia, Streep portrays the larger-than-life Child in a way that feels human as opposed to a caricature, which would’ve been an easy route to slip into while playing the quirky, high-pitched chef.

We Need More Big Stars To Do Romantic Comedies

We've all become so accustomed to the fad of dramas being the sole indicator of a great actor that we've forgotten that great acting can occur in any form, not just in historical dramas or niche indie films. Some of the most well-respected actors we know got their start in the comedy realm, from Lily Tomlin all the way to Robin Williams, so it's not impossible to be taken seriously by throwing a rom-com into your repertoire here or there. 2022 brought us Ticket to Paradise starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, and though it definitely had its own moment in time, it's not necessarily a film that has the sort of staying power that other romantic comedies in the past have had. Roberts has had her own slew of majorly successful rom-coms with Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding, and Notting Hill, but her latest film just didn't have the same impact that those old classics did. Additionally, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's action rom-com The Lost City was a fun, refreshing installment in a sea of forgettable romance movies.

Perhaps it's a question of whether the more "highbrow" rom-coms are what people are after nowadays, having been without them for so long, as opposed to stories with less of a substantial element to them. Because dramas are always in demand, the best option might actually be to create rom-coms that toe the line between drama and comedy, while also bringing in the star power of actors like Meryl Streep. There is hope on the horizon, however, as Nancy Meyers has reportedly been working on her first major rom-com in years (unofficially titled Paris Paramount), and though there was a bit of a debacle with its budget at Netflix (where it was formerly being developed), it's still on its way to finding a new home. It might take a rom-com giant like Meyers to give the genre the jolt back into action that it's needed for so long, though at this point, it seems like it might take a while for that to actually happen.

The interest is definitely there, as Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Michael Fassbender, and Owen Wilson were all on board with Meyer's new project. We can't keep returning to our old, rom-com classics forever (well, we can, but it'd be nice to have something a little more fresh to watch every now and then). After all, something's gotta give, and once that door to the rom-com genre reopens, there's a fair chance there will be no stopping it—and we'll all be thankful for that. Meryl Streep, are you listening?