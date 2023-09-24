The Big Picture Only Murders in the Building finally reveals Meryl Streep's character as complex and layered, showcasing her talent in a powerful performance.

The decision to cast Meryl Streep in the series may have been influenced by her previous collaboration with Steve Martin in the 2009 rom-com It's Complicated.

It's Complicated allows Meryl Streep to explore comedy while maintaining the drama, highlighting her ability to balance both genres, similar to her role in Only Murders in the Building.

Hulu's murder-mystery comedy series Only Murders in the Building was created by Steve Martin and John Robert Hoffman. It stars Martin opposite one of his fellow Three Amigos, Martin Short, and former Disney Channel star turned pop star Selena Gomez. The three play true-crime podcast fans who start their own investigative podcast when a tenant in their building dies of mysterious circumstances. Every season, its cast of characters expands with Shirley MacLaine and Paul Rudd both joining in its second season. The show has recently shaken things up further for its current third season by adding the three-time Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep to the cast. But Streep and Martin have worked together before, in the 2009 rom-com It's Complicated.

Many fans were worried this quirky comedy wouldn't utilize the powerhouse actress to her fullest extent but after last week's episode, it's so clear they were wrong. After seven episodes, Only Murders in the Building finally revealed Streep's character as a layered and complex person and although the wait was long, it's forgivable given its large ensemble and the sheer quality of Streep's performance in episode eight. Before the recent story revelations however, some fans wondered how the Steve Martin-led farce managed to get Meryl Streep to agree to join the series in the first place, and the answer could lie in that 2009 It's Complicated team-up.

'It's Complicated' Isn't Actually That Complicated

It's Complicated stars Meryl Streep as bakery owner Jane Adler, whose three grown children are still recovering from Jane's divorce from their father Jake (Alec Baldwin). Jake left Jane ten years prior to start a new family with a much younger woman named Agnes (Lake Bell) with whom he cheated on Jane. Jane confides in her friends that she's been celibate for a while, but not for a lack of trying, and in a surprise turn of events, Jane and Jake get drunk and sleep together again. Initially regretting the drunken mistake, Jane tries to forget the affair, but Jake falls for Jane all over again, making her the "other woman" this time.

Meanwhile, Steve Martin stars as Adam, a recent divorcee remodeling Jane's kitchen, who finds himself caught in a love triangle when he also falls in love with Jane. But the titular complications stop there. With the premise established, the film plays out largely as anyone might predict, with very few examples of dramatic irony exercised, and the farcical sequences ending as quickly as they begin. John Krasinski graces the cast as the fiancée of Jane and Jake's eldest daughter Lauren, played by Caitlin FitzGerald (perhaps best known as Roman Roy's girlfriend Tabitha on Succession). Krasinski's Harley is given the entertaining burden of discovering the ongoing affair and attempting to keep it a secret from Jake and Jane's three children.

Steve Martin's Role in 'It's Complicated' Is a Rom-Com Cliché

It's Complicated writer-director Nancy Meyers is no stranger to the rom-com genre, with movies like Steve Martin's Father of the Bride and holiday-time classic The Holiday both under her belt. This movie indulges in the genre unapologetically, allowing Streep to explore areas that her more dramatic characters seldom get to. Similarly to her character in Only Murders in the Building, Jane Adler showcases Streep's ability to play the comedy without undermining the drama. She is burdened with secrets she must keep from those she loves most, while also trying to find love amidst the complexities of high-stakes heartbreak. The similarities continue, of course, with It's Complicated marking her first collaboration with co-star Steve Martin.

Steve Martin's role in It's Complicated is best described as the character the audience knows the heroine should end up with, but we're waiting for her to get over the other guy first. This Friend-Turned-Lover trope can make for an entire film's plot (as in Just Friends or Plus One), a subplot overshadowed by a more outlandish premise (Lily James in Yesterday, Renée Zellweger in Shark Tale). But here, Steve Martin gives a more understated performance that highlights him as the cute boy-next-door type, who was "the one" for Streep's Jane all along. This trope is explored in the movie What If (also known as The F Word) which stars Zoe Kazan, who coincidentally plays one of Jane and Jake's children in It's Complicated.

The 'It's Complicated' Cast Remained Friends Long After the Movie

It's Complicated received generally favorable reviews, particularly praising the performances by Streep, Baldwin, and Martin, but calling the plot predictable. It was released on Christmas Day 2009 and became Nancy Meyers' third highest-grossing movie. A few months later, its stars Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin hosted the Oscars. This is seemingly often the case for successful movies that fail to garner nominations of their own, with Seth MacFarlane hosting the year Ted was eligible and Hugh Jackman hosting after Australia only earned one nomination for Costume Design. During their opening dialogue, Baldwin and Martin took the opportunity to poke fun at their friend and co-star Meryl Streep.

They began by detailing the arduous task the Academy must undergo to sift through the contenders. "And then no matter what, they nominate Meryl Streep!" Baldwin's punchline was followed by Martin praising, "Meryl Streep holds the record for most nominations as an actress. Or, as I like to think of it, most losses!" The 2010 Oscars hosts swiftly moved on to roast some other celebrities nominated that year, but surprisingly came back to Streep quite quickly. Martin stated, "Anyone who has ever worked with Meryl Streep always ends up saying the exact same thing. 'Can that woman act!' and 'What's up with all the Hitler memorabilia?'"

Only Murders in the Building's co-creator John Robert Hoffman recently told The Hollywood Reporter that when he was writing Streep’s character, "she was the dream" casting choice and that by some miracle, it was in fact she that "reached out to her friends Steve and Marty" about joining the show, not the other way around! Hoffman sang her praises, stating "She is everything anyone has ever said about working with her,” and “It’s really a hell of a time on our set right now.” At the 2010 Oscars, Alec Baldwin joked, "When Steve and I met her at the start of our movie, It's Complicated, we both thought the same thing; 'What a memorable threesome'!" Although this statement was tinged with double-entendre, it still rings true. When this season of Only Murders in the Building soon comes to an end and fans are left pining for more Martin and Streep, It's Complicated deserves to be rediscovered for this reason.