Get Your First Look at Meryl Streep in Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Let Them All Talk’

HBO Max included a tasty first look at Meryl Streep in Steven Soderbergh‘s Let Them All Talk earlier this week. The first look was sandwiched in between previews for fellow HBO Max original movie An American Pickle and animated series Summer Camp Island as part of a trailer previewing new content coming soon to the streamer. This is the first official look we’ve gotten at the latest Streep-Soderbergh collab (Remember The Laundromat?) since the project was initially teased back in August 2019.

The first look at Let Them All Talk occurs at the 1:52 mark in the new HBO Max preview trailer aptly titled “We’ve Arrived.” In addition to previews for other HBO original movies and TV shows coming our way, we gets about eight seconds worth of Streep and maybe one of the most delightful supporting casts in a Soderbergh movie since Ocean’s 11: Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan. We also get a few plot details for Let Them All Talk from this brief preview. The first is that Streep’s character, a famous author, is going on a cruise with her nephew (Hedges) and friends (Wiest and Bergen). The second tidbit is that is seems Streep’s character is going through a bit of a crisis, as Bergen’s character asks, “Who’s the real you?Does anybody trust you?”

This first look at Let Them All Talk also gives me the distinct impression this might be Soderbergh returning to his charming, comedic sensibilities we’ve seen in the past with movies like Logan Lucky. After a string of rather stern dramas — Unsane, High-Flying Bird, and the aforementioned The Laundromat — getting a funny (and possibly bittersweet) Soderbergh sounds pretty dang great right now. Plus, with an A+ cast like the one assembled here, led by Streep, it’s hard to imagine this one being anything less than delightful.

Let Them All Talk is coming soon to HBO Max. Check out the preview of Steven Soderbergh’s first HBO Max project below, along with tons of other original movies and TV shows. For more, catch up with all the HBO Max news you need right here.

