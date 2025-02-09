The 1943 short Meshes of the Afternoon may not be a film the casual moviegoer is familiar with, but in terms of its impact on American cinema, it is right up there with D. W. Griffith's The Birth of a Nation and Orson Welles' Citizen Kane. Maya Deren and Alexandr Hackenshmied's unapologetic experimentalism and striking visuals marked it out as a pioneering piece of filmmaking long before it was added to ​​the National Film Registry for having made a significant contribution to American cinema, and has been cited as a precursor to the experimentalism of David Lynch's Inland Empire. But what makes it worth the watch?

'Meshes of the Afternoon' Wears Its Surrealist Influences on Its Sleeve

Image via Kino

The work, which has a mere fourteen minutes of runtime and no dialogue, is considered a pioneering work of American surrealism, experimenting with non-linear narratives and innovative framing techniques. Deren and Hackenschmied were avant-gardists. The former, a Ukrainian immigrant who studied at Syracuse, immersed herself in the art scene of New York, and by 1944 had befriended composer John Cage and painter Marcel Duchamp. Hackenschmied, meanwhile, was born in Austro-Hungary and emigrated in 1938, having already begun his directorial career with the short Aimless Walk (1930). The pair were briefly married before separating in the late 1940s.

The influence of famous surrealist films such as favorite of esteemed film critic Mark Kermode, Luis Buñuel’s Un Chien Andalou (1929) (which is due to enter the public domain this year), and the symbolism of Salvador Dalí — including telephones and mirrors — is readily apparent in Meshes of the Afternoon. The work has been described as the first "trance film" for its depiction of a dream state in which the lines between reality and the world of the subconscious are blurred. The protagonist (Deren) keeps seeing a mysterious hooded figure walking outside her home, but is always unable to reach them.

The figure — who is revealed later to have a mirror for a face in one of the film's most recognizable images — is seen at the end of an enormous tunnel, doing duty for the human eye. And, indeed, the prevalence of Deren's eyes, either in extreme close-up or via the framing device of her gaze, is entirely in keeping with its centrality in earlier surrealist works. A knife, a loaf of bread, a mirror (subsequently shattered on a beach), and a flower fallen to the ground all loom large in Deren's dream-turned-reality.

'Meshes of the Afternoon' Pushes the Technical Limits of Filmmaking on a Tiny Budget