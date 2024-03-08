The Big Picture You won't see Messi, the star border collie, at the Oscars - despite his viral moments with Hollywood stars like Billie Eilish.

An unofficial Palm Dog winner, Messi's performance in Anatomy of a Fall has garnered unexpected attention worldwide.

Messi's trainer reveals adorable moments with celebrities like Billie Eilish and Bradley Cooper at Oscar events.

If you’re waiting for the 2024 Oscars just to see some adorable moments between Hollywood stars and Messi, the dog from Best Picture nominee Anatomy of a Fall, The Hollywood Reporter has bad news for you! Per a new report, the scene-stealing border collie and unlikely star of the 2024 Oscar campaign season, will not attend the official Academy Awards ceremony.

Messi instantly became a social media star when he attended the Oscars luncheon recently. His adorable moments with nominees like Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, and the likes went viral, which prompted multiple companies with nominated films to complain to the Academy that allowing the canine to attend the event "gave Anatomy of a Fall an advantage during the voting window.” However, animals have always been a part of the ceremony, most famously, the late Parson Russell Terrier, Uggie, who starred opposite Jean Dujardin in The Artist and was on stage when the cast and crew picked the best picture trophy in 2012. Last year, a doppelgänger of Banshees of Inisherin donkey Jenny even joined Jimmy Kimmel on stage momentarily.

Messi is Enjoying a Lot of Attention

In Anatomy of a Fall the blue-eyed border collie, Messi, plays Snoop, who is a guide dog to Daniel and shines in a scene where he almost loses his life. His mind-blowing performance stayed with the audience. For the performance, Messi got an unofficial prize, the Palm Dog at Cannes Film Festival, where the movie made its world premiere. “All of this attention began at Cannes,” Messi’s trainer and dog mom Laura Martin told THR. While “there were a few interviews in France,” she reveals that what “we’ve been experiencing here in America — with the attention to this dog and his acting — it’s beyond anything we anticipated. It’s probably the maximum that you can accomplish in this field.”

Of Messi’s attendance at the Oscar nominees’ lunch she says, “The big moment was with Billie Eilish, who bonded with Messi for almost 10 minutes. They were hugging and petting, and they really had a vibe.” The day after the lunch, the internet was full of lovely videos of the canine meeting some of Hollywood’s big wigs, “Then Bradley Cooper bumped into him in the hallway. The dog went right to him, so they also had a connection.”

The Oscar Awards will take place on March 11. Anatomy of a Fall is available on Prime Video. Meanwhile, you can read our review here.

Anatomy of a Fall 9 10 A woman is suspected of her husband's murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness. Release Date August 23, 2023 Director Justine Triet Cast Sandra Hüller , Swann Arlaud , Antoine Reinartz , Samuel Theis Runtime 150 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Justine Triet , Arthur Harari Production Company Les Films Pelléas, Les Films de Pierre, France 2 Cinéma

