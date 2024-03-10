The Big Picture Messi the dog brings star power to the Oscars, after winning hearts in Anatomy of a Fall.

In a time when star power in Hollywood is arguably fading, a night like the Academy Awards can sometimes appear a bit of an anti-climax. It could be argued that the time of the movie star is dead, and so when we see a real one, we should cherish it, because we never know when a star may well be the last we witness. Thankfully, this evening's Oscars, which is clearly lacking in star power — the likes of jobbing actors Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone are meant to entice viewers — has been given a jolt of pure power with the most electrifying and exciting actor in Hollywood confirmed to be in attendance, despite reports to the contrary — Messi the dog.

That's right, the acclaimed star of Best Picture nominee Anatomy of a Fall, Messi has been spotted backstage taking part in a skit alongside host Jimmy Kimmel. In the gripping courtroom drama, Messi stars as Snoop, the faithful dog owned by Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner), whose parents are embroiled in a complicated trial to ascertain whether Sandra (Sandra Hüller), the wife, murdered her husband or if his death was a suicide. Beyond being Daniel's steadfast friend, Snoop plays a crucial role in influencing the trial's outcome, details of which we'll leave unspoiled.

Messi's remarkable portrayal earned him the Palm Dog Award at the Cannes Film Festival, celebrating the most outstanding canine performance. While the Oscars do not offer a similar accolade, Messi's journey has been intertwined with Anatomy of a Fall's acclaim, as the film secured five Oscar nominations. Messi's charm was also on full display at the Oscar nominees' luncheon, making him a crowd favorite.

The First Oscar Winner Was Allegedly a Dog

Messi is the latest in a long line of star dogs, but on Oscar night, it's only fair to drop some knowledge upon our readers. There was an urban legend that claimed Rin Tin Tin, a famous German Shepherd who starred in many silent films during the 1920s, received the most votes for the Best Actor category at the first Oscars. According to the legend, the Academy chose to give the award to a human actor instead, in order to maintain the ceremony's seriousness. The first Best Actor Oscar was actually awarded to Emil Jannings for his roles in The Last Command and The Way of All Flesh. Rather boringly, this has been debunked, but we choose to believe that this is anti-dog propaganda. Long live Messi, Rin Tin Tin, and our four-legged companions.

Anatomy of a Fall will debut on Hulu on March 22. Watch the video posted to Kimmel's social media pages below.