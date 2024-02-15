What does it mean to be the greatest of all time? For the legendary Argentinean footballer Lionel Messi, the title “GOAT” is not to be taken lightly. Apple TV+’s latest sports docuseries, Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is a testament to the athlete’s unwavering spirit in times of hardship. One of the greatest players of all time, Messi seems to have it all - eight Ballon d'Or awards, six European Golden Shoes, and was named the world’s best player eight times by FIFA. There’s just one problem - Messi has yet to take home the FIFA World Cup.

Even the greats have their own shortcomings. Despite having played four World Cups, Messi has yet to clinch the grand prize. The stakes become higher as he approaches the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At this point, the player is desperate for a win, especially with the weight of his nation resting on his shoulders. Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend narrates the story of Messi’s long-withstanding career, marked by relentless dedication and pure sweat. Set against the backdrop of the 2022 World Cup, the series chronicles Messi’s journey as he clinches his much-deserved victory in his fifth and final tournament.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.

All four episodes of Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legendpremieres globally exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 21, 2024.

Home to new, original series, Apple TV+'s upcoming slate includes the highly-praised sci-fi seriesConstellation, Palm Royale, and The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. The streaming platform is also set to premiere the NFL 10-part docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots, bringing quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft to the screen.

Watch the Trailer for 'Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend'

Apple TV+ released the trailer for Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend on January 18, 2024, unraveling the footballer’s journey as he faces his fifth and final World Cup. For Messi, football has always been his life. Growing up in a family, and in a country that considers the sport a fundamental part of the culture, it didn’t take long for Messi to dribble his way into professional football. At only 13, Messi moved to Spain to join Barcelona, followed by his competitive debut when he turned 17.

But with great talent comes great responsibility. Despite being in the game for 17 years, Messi has yet to clinch the ultimate prize - the FIFA World Cup. Despite participating in four tournaments, his closest encounter with victory was in 2013, when Argentina lost to Germany in the final. Carrying the weight of his nation’s rising expectations, Messi is determined to achieve his “dream ending” in what would be his last FIFA World Cup.

Taking viewers to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend offers unprecedented access into the makings of the GOAT. From Qatar’s training grounds to Messi’s private room, the series documents both the public persona of the legendary athlete, to the moments of vulnerability during his rare privacy. Joining Messi are his teammates, coaches, competitors, loyal fans, and broadcasters - all of whom sit down to testify to the dedication and discipline Messi instills in himself, and the impact he has on the world stage.

Above all, the series highlights Messi’s significance to Argentina. As the trailer declares, “Messi is Argentina, Argentina is Messi”. The athlete’s journey is nothing without his loyal supporters, some of whom journey across the ocean to stand by him. At the end of the day, it’s “De la mano de Leo Messi” - hand in hand with Leo Messi.

How Many Episodes Is 'Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend'?

Image via Apple TV+

Here’s the complete episode description for Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend:

Episode 1: “The Last Cup” - February 21, 2024

A confident Argentina arrive at Qatar ’22, seeking the coveted crown that has eluded Messi. But their Cup kicks off with a shocking twist.

Episode 2: “We Can Dream Again” - February 21, 2024

The shadow — and glow — of Diego Maradona lingers over Messi’s every move as he drives Argentina’s effort to stay in World Cup contention.

Episode 3: “The Weight of a Nation” - February 21, 2024

As Argentina face a formidable quarterfinal foe, Leo’s painful past in World Cup and Copa América finals looms over the team’s tournament run.

Episode 4: “Redemption” - February 21, 2024

Messi, his teammates and Argentina’s supporters put the hopes of a nation into an unforgettable Cup final against Mbappé’s mighty French squad.

Who Stars in 'Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend'?

Close

Taking center stage is none other than Messi. The Argentinian football player has accumulated quite a reputation for himself throughout his career. Having played for prestigious teams such as FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and MLS club Inter Miami CF, Messi makes the perfect fit as the forward, attacking midfielder for the Argentina national team. Before the 2022 World Cup, Messi shared what it means to win the tournament.

“It would be the ultimate experience to win a World Cup and to be able to close out my career in that way. I’ve daydreamed about it after many years of fighting for it. I made a million possibilities of what could happen … the first match, the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinal and the final. I’m also going to live it as something special, because it’s the last one. To finish my last year winning a World Cup would be the dream ending.”

Joining the docuseries are fellow Argentina national players Sergio Agüero, Rodrigo De Paul, and Emiliano Martinez. Like Messi, Agüero started his football journey very young. At the age of 9, the athlete joined the Independiente’s Youth Team and was then signed by Atletico Madrid in 2006 before joining Manchester City in 2011. Meanwhile, De Paul is known for playing central-midfield or right-midfielder for La Liga club Atlético Madrid. Last but not least, goalkeeper Martinez currently plays for Premier League club Aston Villa. Also sitting down for personal interviews are sports broadcasters Rober Bennett and Gary Lineker, and Argentina association football manager Lionel Scaloni.

What Is 'Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend' About?

Image via Apple TV+

Check out the official Apple TV+ synopsis for Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend:

“A four-part documentary series from SMUGGLER Entertainment, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to global superstar Lionel Messi, who is widely considered to be the greatest-of-all-time in a sport that commands the devotion of five billion fans around the world. The series filmed in Paris, Qatar and Argentina, tracks the eighth-time Ballon d'Or winner through his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, in one of the most exciting finals in history. In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory.”

Who Is Making the 'Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend'?

Image via Apple TV+

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is executive produced by an award-winning team, including Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore, Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner of SMUGGLER Entertainment. The group is joined by Jenna Millman and Juan Camilo Cruz. The Apple TV+ series is a joint collaboration between SMUGGLER Entertainment and Pegsa.