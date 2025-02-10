"Meta" is an internet term that is an abbreviation for "most effective tactic available." Basically, what it refers to is something that is self-aware or self-referential, but in a different kind of way. Picture it as the symbol of the ouroboros; the snake eating its own tail. It's not just self-aware, it is the butt of its own joke—it is self-aware that it is self-aware, and it makes a point to morph itself into the type of thing that it's making fun of. It's kind of a tricky concept to master because it's more than just parody, fourth wall breaks, or satire, but it always gives a unique take on things and is generally guaranteed to make people laugh at the multiple layers of irony, which is why it's called the most effective tactic available.

Pretty much any form of media can be meta, from books to random internet posts to video games, and yes, even to movies. Many films have been deemed some of the most meta pieces of cinema ever created, some of them even coming out before the coin was termed, or without actively pursuing the meaning of the word. These great films don't just know what they're doing, but they've got so many layers of satire that it can be hard to count them all.

10 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sunset Boulevard kind of made waves when it was released in 1950, as it is primarily a critique of Hollywood as a whole, disapproving of the way Hollywood handles aging actors, and the competitiveness of the screenwriting industry. The movie is about a struggling screenwriter who is at risk of losing his job after a string of box office bombs. He crosses paths with an aging actress hoping to make her return to the big screen, and the two collaborate on a project to mark just that.

Sunset Boulevard is highly critical of the way that Hollywood can often toss aside talented individuals who are seen as "past their prime," usually meaning they are middle-aged. It's also critical of how screenwriters' entire lives hinge on how well their movies perform, even if the writing is fine, but everything else beyond their control is awful. So does it utilize a struggling screenwriter? No, of course not. It was written by the director, Billy Wilder, his close friend and frequent collaborator Charles Brackett, and D. M. Marshman Jr., who only ever wrote this one film. Luckily, it did use a middle-aged actress to play, well, the middle-aged actress, as Gloria Swanson was 51 at the time of the film's release. It's not the most meta film ever conceived, but it's definitely up there.