Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac is set to play Solid Snake in the long-awaited Metal Gear Solid movie that Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct for Sony.

Deadline broke the news that Isaac will star in the film, which is based on Hideo Kojima's hit Konami video game that was first released on Sony PlayStation in September 1998. The game followed Snake, a soldier who infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to neutralize a terrorist threat from Foxhound, a renegade special forces unit.

Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) will direct from a script by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World), and Avi Arad will produce the movie for Sony, whose Peter Kang will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Image via Focus Features

Listen, I've never played Metal Gear Solid or any of those kinds of games like Splinter Cell or Assassin's Creed, as I was always more of a Super Mario Kart/NBA Jam kind of gamer. So I'm not really qualified to tell you whether Isaac is or isn't a good choice for Solid Snake, though my colleagues here at Collider seem enthused by the choice.

I am, of course, one of the world's most tenured Oscar Isaac fans, so I know this much -- Sony nabbed itself a great actor. That much is not in doubt, though it didn't really seem to matter when it came to Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man or Tom Hardy's Venom, because at the end of the day, Sony is gonna Sony. At least the studio is off to the right start with this casting, which seems to have fans of the game excited.

Of course, I have no idea when Isaac will get around to making this movie, as he's currently filming HBO's Scenes from a Marriage with Jessica Chastain before he moves on to Marvel's Moon Knight series for Disney+. He's also set to star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Barry Levinson's movie Francis and The Godfather, which you guessed it, chronicles the making of The Godfather.

Sony is hoping to launch a franchise with Metal Gear Solid, but that didn't work out so well for movies like Assassin's Creed and Need for Speed, so fans may want to pump the brakes and not get ahead of themselves just yet. Isaac will soon be seen in Paul Schrader's revenge thriller The Card Counter and Denis Villeneuve's Dune, which will now debut on HBO Max on the exact same day it hits theaters. Click here for more on that recent announcement, and click here to watch the trailer for Dune.

