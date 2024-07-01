The Big Picture The Metal Gear Solid film adaptation is in progress with the script currently in development.

Producer Avi Arad aims for a "meditative" adaptation, emphasizing quality.

The project has faced a long development period since its inception in 2006.

Fans of Metal Gear Solid have been eagerly anticipating news about the film adaptation, but finding any updates on the project has been harder to spot than Solid Snake in a cardboard box. However, recent comments from producer Avi Arad offer a glimpse into its progress. In an interview with Game, Arad revealed that they are still refining the script but remained tight-lipped on specifics. He said: "We're working on the script some more, but I can't talk about it yet. I think everyone's going to be really excited and surprised."

When asked if he views Metal Gear Solid as the pinnacle of his video game adaptations, Arad humbly responded, noting that he wanted to get the project right, describing MGS — a slow burn of a video game series — as more "meditative" than others.

"I never thought about it like that. These are just movies I want to make as good as possible, you know? I think getting Metal Gear right will obviously be amazing because I think it's a lot more meditative than some of the other adaptations. Personally, I want it to be terrific."

How Long Has a 'Metal Gear Solid' Project Been in the Works?

The project, much like the creation of Borderlands, another video game adaptation, has experienced an extended pre-production period. The journey began when series creator Hideo Kojima first mentioned the idea of a film in 2006. By 2012, Arad confirmed his role as producer and announced that Jordan Vogt-Roberts, known for Kong: Skull Island, would direct the adaptation, with Oscar Isaac to star in 2020. Plans for that, however, fell by the wayside.

The prospect of a Metal Gear Solid film has been a long time coming, but with these recent updates, it seems that the dream of seeing Solid Snake on the big screen is inching closer to reality. As development continues, fans remain hopeful and excited for more concrete news in the near future.

What Is 'Metal Gear Solid' About?

Metal Gear Solid is a renowned stealth-action video game series created by Hideo Kojima. The story follows Solid Snake, a skilled operative who must infiltrate enemy bases, evade detection, and neutralize threats. The series is known for its intricate plotlines, exploring themes of war, espionage, and the impact of technology on society. Throughout his missions, Snake encounters various allies and enemies, each with their own complex backstories and motivations. The game's blend of tactical gameplay and cinematic storytelling has made it a standout in the gaming world.

