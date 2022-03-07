D.B. Weiss is moving from one battlefield to another. Following the 2019 wrapping of the duo's HBO hit series, Game of Thrones, Netflix quickly snatched them up in an overall deal. Now, the two are preparing to unveil their first feature film under the contract on April 8. Metal Lords will tell the story of a group of metalhead misfits hoping to win it all in their high school's Battle of the Bands, and with these first-look images, we are getting an idea of what to expect.

The film follows friends Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) and Kevin (Jaeden Martell), two high school students who live on the fringe of social norms. A true metal fan who uses his love of the genre to escape the bullies at his school, Hunter's favorite bands consist of Anthrax, Megadeath, Slipknot, and Black Sabbath. Meanwhile, when the bell rings at the end of the day, and Hunter heads home, he still doesn't find any peace. While he is the target of hateful comments from the other kids at school, his father (Brett Gelman) hurts Hunter even more through his lack of concern.

In Kevin, Hunter finds a similar soul. Though Kevin tends to keep to himself while Hunter is much more outspoken, the balance between the two drives their friendship. Kevin is a percussionist in the school's marching band and jumps at the opportunity to play music more his style when Hunter approaches him to form their band, SkullF*cker. To pull their rhythm section together, Kevin and Hunter recruit bassist Emily (Isis Hainsworth). Though her background is in orchestral studies as a cellist, Kevin specifically picks her out as a good match due to the anger he sees raging inside her. Together, the trio will make moves to become the best band their high school has ever seen.

The photos released in the first look give us a peek at the three leading characters in Metal Lords. Hunter takes front and center in the first shot. Clad all in black, the newly formed band's frontman dons black and white face paint, a sash of bullets, a spiky choker, and other adornments as he makes his way down a smoke-filled alleyway. In another image, we see Hunter out of makeup, tuning up a guitar, and standing across from Kevin. Looking directly at the camera, the bandmates appear to be getting ready to take the stage. Finally, we are introduced to Emily. Dressed in black with cello in hand, she looks intrigued at whoever is speaking with her.

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist director, Peter Sollett, also sat at the helm of Metal Lords alongside Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, who joined the production as the executive music producer. The cast for Metal Lords also includes Sufe Bradshaw, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, and Joe Manganiello.

With all the talented names backing the project, we are looking forward to catching Metal Lords when it turns the dials all the way up to an 11 on Netflix on April 8.

