They also talk about what it was like preparing to play and perform “Machinery of Torment.”

With director Peter Sollet’s Metal Lords now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, and Adrian Greensmith) about making the heavy metal high school movie. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Metal Lords is about two friends (Greensmith and Martell) that decide to form a heavy metal band to compete in the Battle of the Bands. Unfortunately, finding a bassist is a struggle, and it’s not until they recruit Hainsworth that they have a chance to win. Like all high school set movies, the film also deals with hormones, parents, fellow students, and teen angst. Metal Lords also stars Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, Brett Gelman, Sufe Bradshaw, and Joe Manganiello. Game of Thrones’ D.B. Weiss wrote and produced the movie while Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello was the executive music producer.

During the interview, Martell, Isis Hainsworth, and Greensmith talked about what scenes made they nervous before filming began, what band they’d love to see if they could go back in time, which bands they still listen to from making the movie, what it was like preparing to play and perform “Machinery of Torment” knowing it would be a huge part of the movie, if they added anything to their characters that wasn’t in the script, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, and Adrian Greensmith

If they could go back in time to see a band, who would they see and in what year?

After reading the script, what scene or scenes were they nervous to film?

Hainsworth talks about a deleted scene.

Are they still listening to any bands that they listened to help prepare for the movie?

What was it like preparing to play and perform “Machinery of Torment” knowing it would be a huge part of the movie?

Did they add any of themselves to their characters?

Greensmith on how he thought Hunter was operating from a place of love and jealousy.

And check out the film's official synopsis below:

Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal. Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) is a diehard metal fan —is there any other kind?— who knows his history and can shred. His dream in life is to win at the upcoming Battle of the Bands. He enlists his best friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell) to man the drums. But with schoolmates more interested in Bieber than Black Sabbath, finding a bassist is a struggle. Until Kevin overhears Emily (Isis Hainsworth) slaying on her cello. The motley crew must contend with school, parents, hormones and teen angst while trying to get along long enough for Skullf*cker to win the Battle of the Bands.

'Metal Lords' Trailer Reveals 'Game of Thrones' Creator's Rockin' Netflix Film

